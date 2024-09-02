By Rod Davies
SALTASH RFC completed their pre-season preparations on Saturday with a first team squad game against Devonport Services Seconds and a second team squad match against a Tavistock XV at Moorlands Lane.
Both games were well contested. The 2nd XV went down 51-17 to a mixed Tavistock side but showed determination, never gave up and looked promising for the coming months ahead.
The effort was never lacking and team building is still in progress and this game will act as a learning curve.
The first XV were trailing 17-5 at the interval against a lively Services team but turned the game around to run out victors by 47 points to 17 with a much better second half performance.
This will give the side much confidence ahead of Saturday’s first league game at St Just in Counties Two Cornwall.
These games followed victories against Plymstock Albion Oaks and OPMs which gave the coaches a good look at the players and the potential line-ups.
The club is also pleased to announce the forming of Saltash Phoenix Ladies and there has been a good turnout for training on Wednesdays with the first match planned for later in September. Further information to follow.
By David Sillifant
AS WELL as Saltash, the Ashes’ league rivals Bodmin and Liskeard-Looe get their campaign underway on Saturday.
Liskeard, who are under new captaincy in Archie Doidge who will be supported by vice-captains Callum Beaver and Michael Prowse, drew their warm-up clash with Plymouth outfit Old Techs 26-26 at the weekend, and welcome Helston to Lux Park on Saturday.
Bodmin avoided the drop last season but don’t get started until September 14, while Lankelly-Fowey and Saltash Seconds are in opening day action in Counties Three Cornwall.
Lankelly welcome relegated Illogan Park with St Austell Thirds the visitors to Saltash.
Kick-off for all matches are at 3pm.