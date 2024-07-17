Looe Bowls Club latest By Val Reilly
BOWLS and a summer buffet held in beautiful sunshine at Looe Bowls Club on Friday, June 28, was attended by 41 members and guests.
A special visitor on the day was Sandra Andrews, Devon County Ladies President.
Sandra also won the spider and proceeds were equally divided between Sandra and our local charity, The Boundless Trust.
Sandra and 40 members ended the day with a splendid buffet prepared by the ladies.
The club also held their annual men's Four Wood Singles inter-club competition on June 29. Thirteen attended and the finalists were Kevin Ryan and Martin Watts. The final will take place later in the season.
Looe also hosted the Group Three Two Wood Benevolent Pairs competition on July 3
Nine teams took part with the winners being Pat Talling and Jeanie Humm from St Austell Bowling Club. The runners-up were Caz Moore and Sue Atkins from Heavy Transport Bowling Club in Par.