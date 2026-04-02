The iconic Grizzly race in East Devon which is organised by Axe Valley Runners in Axminster, also featured prominently in the club’s March calendar. Bex Ezra-Ham delivered a superb performance to take victory in the ladies’ race, a fantastic achievement in one of the South West’s toughest off-road events. Rob Warner also took on the challenge, while Helen Ralph marked an incredible milestone by completing her 24th Grizzly, a testament to her dedication and longevity in the sport.