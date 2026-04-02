Tamar Trotters Running Club latest
THE Saltash-based Tamar Trotters enjoyed an action-packed and hugely successful March with members competing across the country and beyond, achieving personal bests, representing their county, and continuing to demonstrate the strength and spirit of the club.
The month began on a proud note as Jacob Landers and Ayesha Gillespie travelled to Nottingham to represent Cornwall at the Inter-Counties Championships. Both athletes wore the county’s yellow vest with pride, marking a significant achievement and setting the tone for a strong month ahead.
One of the standout events came at the ever-popular Bideford Half Marathon, where Tamar Trotters delivered a series of impressive performances.
Lydia Herbert was among the highlights, knocking an incredible seven minutes off her personal best. She crossed the line alongside Crispin Brabner, with both runners recording a time of one hour and 28 minutes in a show of teamwork and determination.
Rich Ezra-Ham led the club’s field with an outstanding time of 1:15, while Jason Langley followed with a strong finish in 1:24. Julie Gilbard also enjoyed a breakthrough performance, securing a six-minute personal best to finish in 1:42. Adam Speare, Alison Caldwell, Cat Simms and Arlene Powell were also among those representing the club, contributing to a strong Tamar Trotters presence throughout the North Devon race.
On the same day, Ayesha Gillespie was back in action at the demanding Granite Way 20 Miler in West Devon, where she produced another excellent run to secure a personal best of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Her performance highlighted her endurance and consistency across distances.
The iconic Grizzly race in East Devon which is organised by Axe Valley Runners in Axminster, also featured prominently in the club’s March calendar. Bex Ezra-Ham delivered a superb performance to take victory in the ladies’ race, a fantastic achievement in one of the South West’s toughest off-road events. Rob Warner also took on the challenge, while Helen Ralph marked an incredible milestone by completing her 24th Grizzly, a testament to her dedication and longevity in the sport.
Elsewhere, Mike Jones, Ellie Peck and Ben Smith represented the club at the Cousin Jack Trail race in West Cornwall, tackling the rugged terrain with determination. Steve Baker and Ayesha Gillespie kept up their racing momentum at the monthly Tavy 5K, while Luke Atwood celebrated a personal best in the half marathon at Eastbourne.
The club’s reach extended internationally as well, Amanda Warnett completing a half marathon in Lisbon and Arlene Powell taking on the Berlin equivalent, showcasing the adventurous spirit of Tamar Trotters runners. Closer to home, there was a strong turnout at the Falmouth Half Marathon, with a flurry of Trotters flying the club colours.
March was not only about experienced runners, however. The club also celebrated the success of its Couch to 5K programme graduates.
After weeks of hard work and commitment, many of the new runners marked their achievement by taking part in the Parkrun in Central Park in Plymouth, an important milestone and a sign of the club’s continued growth and inclusivity.
Now into April, there is little sign of things slowing down. A busy schedule awaits, with major marathons including Newport, Manchester and London on the calendar. If March is anything to go by, the Tamar Trotters are set to continue their impressive run of form into the spring season.
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