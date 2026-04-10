WITH four league games remaining ahead of the play-offs to involve the top six in this season’s Elior Champ Rugby campaign, the Cornish Pirates welcome fellow hopefuls Chinnor to the Mennaye Field tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm).
There are several changes in the Pirates starting XV from the one that were beaten at Goldington Road against Bedford Blues last weekend.
At full-back there is a return to playing action for Iwan Price-Thomas, and with Harry Yates switching from midfield to the wing, it is Joe Elderkin that will partner Chester Ribbons in the centre.
Scrum-half Dan Hiscocks is injured, so Exeter Chiefs loanee Will Becconsall take his place for what will be his first start in Pirates colours.
As for the forwards, there is a start for hooker Morgan Nelson in place of Sol Moody, whilst prop Billy Young and flanker Luke Ratcliff come into the side in place of injured duo James French and John Stevens.
A fresh face named on the bench is 24-year-old centre Harry Ascherl, who has played for Bristol Bears in the past and is on loan in the Duchy until the end of the season from Exeter Chiefs.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “After our last couple of results, we have left ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb, starting with Chinnor. Then we have Ealing away, Coventry at home, and finally it’ll be a trip to Hartpury.
“I reckon we need to win three of those final four to a stand chance, so going forward every fixture is a cup game for us now.
“Chinnor have played very well at this level these past couple of years, and remembering that they did a number on us up there earlier in the season, it’ll be anything but easy. However, despite having our backs against the wall at present, it is a chance for us to redeem ourselves, and in front of a hopeful big crowd we’ll see how we respond.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas; 14 Arthur Relton, 13 Chester Ribbons, 12 Joe Elderkin, 11 Harry Yates; 10 Arwel Robson, 9 Will Becconsall; 1 Billy Young, 2 Morgan Nelson, 3 Alfie Petch; 4 Milo Hallam, 5 Matt Cannon; 6 Alex Everett (capt), 7 Luke Ratcliff, 8 Tomi Agbongbon.
Replacements: 16 Sol Moody, 17 Ollie Andrews, 18 Ben Woodmansey, 19 Rory Suttor, 20 Jack Forsythe, 21 Will Rigelsford, 22 Angus Mawson, 23 Harry Ascherl.
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