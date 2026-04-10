CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell admits it would be ‘absolute madness’ if both men’s teams can secure promotion tomorrow afternoon.
The first team are on the cusp of a historic first promotion to National League One with a 10-point lead, while the seconds will secure back-to-back titles if they avoid defeat against Helston in Counties Two Cornwall in a fixture to be played at Camborne School of Mines’ ground (2.30pm).
And with the ladies having won Women’s NC 3 South West (West) and the Colts in a cup final, the Recreation Ground is buzzing.
However, it is the Cherry and Whites’ visit from Cinderford tomorrow (2.30pm) that is the talk of the town as if they win and nearest challengers Luctonians don’t match the result at relegation-threatened Loughborough Students, the Cornishmen will be champions with two games to spare.
Kessell said: “It’s definitely exciting at the moment, we spoke about our goals and what we want to achieve, but you’ve also got to enjoy it. We’ll be focusing on our job, trying to win the game and putting ourselves in the best situation we can.”
“Traditionally, Cinderford are a hard up front team that enjoy the battle and they’re a good team at this level. We’re excited for the challenge and we know it’ll be a tough game, but they’ve also got to come down to Camborne.
“They’ll want to upset the applecart, who doesn’t, but if we can win the game then it’s the sort of fixture you feel like you’ve really deserved it.”
Camborne haven’t played for 20 days since a superb attacking performance at Barnstaple, which included four tries from winger Alex Ducker, but they have not taken their foot off the pedal.
“Traditionally we would have a bit of a break, but this time we haven’t really”, he added. “There’s been a real focus on the next three games and about making sure we keep getting minutes in the legs at training, although we’ve kept it varied to make it fun.
“But nobody achieves anything by just sitting around, so we’ve made sure we’re as ready as we possibly can be. For the first time all year we’ve got pretty much everybody available. Jack Heazelton played for the seconds a couple of weeks ago, all the Navy boys are in contention, while Connor Gilbert is back into the swing of things after his injury, so the squad is in a good situation with plenty of options to choose from.”
A huge crowd is expected at the Recreation Ground, and if things go as planned, it could be a long night in the Heartlands.
Kessell concluded: “It could be a really special weekend for the club as the seconds face Helston in a first versus second clash, and if the boys win it they’ll win the league.
“If we do our bit and results go in our favour and they win their game then we’d both be promoted on the same day which is absolute madness.
“As I’ve said before it’s just a really exciting time for the club, but we won’t be taking anything for granted.
“As well as the firsts and seconds, the ladies got promoted from Women’s NC 3 South West and the Colts are in a cup final, so it goes to show how exciting a place it is to be.
“People are desperate to come and get involved in the club which perhaps wasn’t always the case, but we know we need to get the job done whether that’s tomorrow or in the next couple of weeks.”
CAMBORNE v Cinderford: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, Connor Gilbert, Will Hennessy, Alex Ducker; Josh Matavesi, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Sam Rodman; Jamie Prisk, Adam Hughes; Jago Sheppard, Sam Matavesi (capt), Herbie Stupple. Replacements: Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Jordan Nicholls, Dan Roderick, George Wacokecoke.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.