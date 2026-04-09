BUDE youngster Alfie Johns capped a sensational breakthrough season with a man-of-the-match performance on his Exeter Chiefs senior debut against the Royal Navy at Sandy Park last night.
Selected to start at No.8, the powerful back-rower produced an all-action display packed with huge tackles and a barnstorming try scored straight from the back of a scrum. The crowd at Sandy Park witnessed first-hand why Johns has been one of the most talked-about talents in the academy this year.
Johns began his rugby journey with Bude RFC as a mini and junior player before progressing through the local pathway. This season he has starred for Exeter College’s ACE team and the Exeter Chiefs Academy Under 18s, scoring nine tries in the academy campaign. His dynamic carrying and leadership earned him a call-up to an England Under 19s training camp, where he further impressed national coaches.
Alfie has been offered a two-year apprenticeship contract with the Chiefs while also playing for Taunton Titans next season in National League Two West. The deal includes a sports coaching apprenticeship and the opportunity to train full-time alongside the senior squad. Johns will remain with Exeter for another two seasons, combining professional rugby with his apprenticeship. The move secures his future at the club he has supported since childhood.
Last night’s standout display – complete with the try and relentless defensive work in his side’s 40-26 victory – showed exactly why the Chiefs have invested in him. From Bude RFC minis to first-team hero in the space of a few years, Alfie’s rapid rise is a story of dedication and raw talent.
The 19-year-old’s journey highlights the strength of the West Country rugby pathway. After starting at Bude he has developed his skills through local clubs and the Exeter Chiefs academy system. His performances for Exeter College’s ACE team showcased his ability to dominate in the back row, while his nine tries for the U18s demonstrated his finishing power and attacking threat.
Being selected for the England U19s training camp was a significant milestone, allowing him to test himself against the best young talent in the country. National coaches were impressed by his work-rate, physicality and rugby intelligence. This exposure boosted his confidence heading into senior opportunities.
The apprenticeship contract represents a major step forward. It provides structured professional development both on and off the field, with coaching qualifications running alongside his rugby commitments. Playing for Taunton next season will offer valuable senior experience while he continues to train at Sandy Park.
Last night’s man-of-the-match award on debut was the perfect culmination of a memorable season. His try from the scrum and a series of dominant tackles earned praise from teammates, coaches and fans alike. It was a performance that combined power, skill and composure under the Sandy Park lights.
With his future now firmly in Devon, the 19-year-old looks set to become a key figure for the Chiefs in the seasons ahead.
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