EXETER Chiefs have secured their key decision-maker at No.10 after Harvey Skinner signed a new two-year contract, underlining his growing status as the team’s on-field leader and chief orchestrator.
The 28-year-old fly-half, now firmly established as Exeter’s first-choice playmaker, has been handed fresh terms after a standout season guiding the Chiefs’ attack and steering them into an EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final.
Skinner’s extension comes with the club increasingly leaning on his influence at fly-half, where his game management, distribution and defensive edge have made him central to the Chiefs’ identity this season. His growing partnership with scrum-half Stephen Varney has also become a defining feature of Exeter’s recent form, with the pair helping to inject tempo and control into the side’s attacking play.
“I’m really happy to sign a new deal with the club, as I truly love playing here,” said Skinner. “I’m enjoying the connection we have among the group and the style of rugby we’re playing. The atmosphere the fans have created this year has made it truly enjoyable to be a part of every gameday at Sandy Park.”
Born in Taunton, Skinner is a product of Exeter’s pathway system, having developed through the club’s former academy base at Bicton College before stepping into the senior set-up during the 2015/16 season. His journey to the No.10 shirt has been one of patience, persistence and steady progression rather than instant stardom.
He made his debut against Cardiff Blues in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November 2016, spending his early years learning behind established internationals Gareth Steenson and Joe Simmonds. That apprenticeship proved crucial, with Skinner absorbing the demands of top-level fly-half play before eventually being entrusted with the No.10 jersey following Steenson’s retirement and Simmonds’ departure in 2023.
Since then, he has grown into the role of chief conductor, taking responsibility for directing the club’s attacking shape while also developing a reputation for defensive intensity. This season, he has been among the Gallagher PREM’s leading figures for interceptions and has contributed eight try assists, underlining his all-round impact.
Skinner has now made 139 appearances for the Chiefs, scoring 188 points, and has featured in some of the club’s most significant recent campaigns. He was part of the squad that lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2022 and played a key role in Exeter’s run to the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final in 2023/24, where they faced Toulouse.
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes Skinner’s development has been shaped by resilience, responsibility and relentless learning.
“Harvey is a young man who came through our academy and has had to work extremely hard over a number of years to become what you would call our first-choice, starting fly-half,” Baxter said.
“He’s had challenges and tough times, but he’s matured all the time. He’s learning every day on the job and he’s very driven.”
Baxter also highlighted Skinner’s growing influence within Exeter’s evolving attacking structure, pointing to his relationship with attack coach Dave Walder and his willingness to lead both sides of the ball.
“For a fly-half, his commitment defensively is outstanding,” Baxter added. “We’re delighted to have him staying with us because he’s someone we still see improving. He’s going to be very important going forward.”
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