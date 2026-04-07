Saturday, April 11 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Gateshead, Altrincham v Eastleigh, Boreham Wood v Hartlepool Utd (12.30pm), Boston Utd v Truro City, Carlisle Utd v Sutton Utd, Forest Green Rov v Braintree Tn, Rochdale v Wealstone (5.30pm), Scunthorpe Utd v Brackley Tn, Southend Utd v Solihull Moors, Tamworth v York City (12.30pm), Woking v Morecambe, Yeovil Tn v Halifax Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Brixham, Didcot Tn v Malvern Tn, Exmouth Tn v Frome Tn, Hartpury v Melksham Tn, Larkhall Ath v Bideford, Mousehole v Portishead Tn, Shaftesbury v Winchester City, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Falmouth Tn, Tavistock v Swindon Supermarine, Westbury Utd v Bristol Manor Farm, Willand Rov v Bishops Cleeve.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm, unless stated): Barnstaple Tn v Clevedon Tn, Helston Ath v Oldland Abbotonians, Newquay v Brislington, Paulton Rov v Ivybridge Tn, Saltash Utd v Bridgwater Utd, St Blazey v Bradford Tn, Wellington v Shepton Mallet (2pm).
SWPL, Premier West (11am, unless stated): Falmouth Tn v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v St Day, Launceston v Elburton Villa, Penzance v Camelford, Wendron Utd v Bude Tn.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Gunnislake, Foxhole Stars v North Petherwin, Kilkhampton v Polperro, Looe Tn v St Mawgan, St Austell v Saltash Utd, Torpoint Ath v St Blazey.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Illogan RBL v St Ives Tn, Ludgvan v Mullion, Penryn Ath v St Just, Porthleven v Redruth Utd, Wendron Utd v Perranwell.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v St Stephen, Pensilva v Boscastle, St Breward v Launceston, St Newlyn East v Liskeard Ath, St Teath v Saltash Utd, Wadebridge Tn v Nanpean Rov.
Division One West (2.30pm): Holman Sports Club v Dropship, Mawnan v RNAS Culdrose, Probus v Falmouth Utd, Troon v Newlyn Non-Ath.
Division Two East (2.30pm, unless stated): Biscovey v Tregony, Calstock v Gorran, Lostwithiel v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd (1pm), St Dennis v Mevagissey, Week St Mary v Roche.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v St Ives Mariners, Lanner v Perranporth, Pendeen Rov v Perranwell, St Agnes v Frogpool & Cusgarne, St Just v Lizard Argyle.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Kilkhampton, North Petherwin v St Teath, Padstow Utd v St Merryn.
Division Three West (2.30pm, unless stated): Carharrack v St Keverne, Chacewater v Constantine, Dropship v Perranporth, Mawgan v Stithians, Mullion v Penryn Ath, Troon v Holman Sports Club (2pm).
Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Bodmin Dragons, Landrake v St Neot, Lifton v St Dennis.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Lizard Argyle v Helston Ath OB, Newlyn Non-Ath v Falmouth Ath, St Day v Dropship, Wendron Utd v Goonhavern Ath.
Sunday, April 12 - Football
Cornwall Women’s Football League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Bodmin v St Agnes, Newquay v Redruth Utd, St Dennis v Sticker (2.30pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v Wendron Utd, Padstow Utd v FXSU, St Agnes v Ludgvan (2.30pm), Wadebridge Tn v Lanner (2.30pm).
Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Troon, Falmouth v Biscovey, Porthleven v Dropship.
Saturday, April 11 - Rugby
Championship: Caldy v Hartpury, Cambridge v Ealing Trailfinders, Cornish Pirates v Chinnor, London Scottish v Ampthill, Worcester v Bedford Blues.
National League Two West: Camborne v Cinderford, Exeter Uni v Hinckley, Loughborough Students v Luctonians, Lymm v Barnstaple, Old Redcliffians v Hornets, Redruth v Chester, Syston v Taunton Titans.
Regional One South West: Marlborough v Exmouth, Matson v Brixham, Royal Wootton Bassett, Sidmouth v Devonport Services, St Austell v Chew Valley, Topsham v Launceston.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton v Penzance-Newlyn, North Petherton v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Camels v Tiverton, Wellington v Okehampton, Weston-super-Mare v Crediton, Winscombe v Ivybridge.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Newton Abbot, Plymstock Oaks v Paignton, Redruth v St Ives, Torquay v Wiveliscombe, Truro v Saltash.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Liskeard-Looe, Camborne v Helston, Falmouth v St Austell, Launceston v Bude, Newquay Hornets v St Just, Perranporth v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Roseland, Hayle v Illogan Park, St Agnes v Saltash, St Ives v Lankelly-Fowey.
Sunday, April 12 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton v Ivybridge.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Dings Crusaders v Crediton, Winscombe v Avonmouth.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Newton Abbot v Bude, Paignton v Exeter Saracens, Truro v Helston.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Plymouth Argaum v Falmouth, Saltash v Kingsbridge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.