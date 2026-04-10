ST AUSTELL welcome Chew Valley to Tregorrick Park tomorrow in Regional One South West (3pm) looking to end a highly encouraging season on a high.
The Saints, despite winning just one of their opening five games, have soared since to get into play-off contention, but their narrow defeat at Brixham last time out means the third-placed Fishermen will visit runners-up Topsham for a shot at National League rugby next year.
For St Austell, a win could secure them fourth, but they are a point behind Exmouth who go to relegated Marlborough.
From the side beaten at Astley Park last time out, co-captain Ben Plummer has recovered from injury and starts on the right-wing in place of player/coach Matt Shepherd who isn’t fully fit and starts on the bench.
Cornwall Under 20s prop Riley Raikes gets the nod at tighthead in place of Scott Pearce in the other change to the side, while veteran No.8 Kyle Marriott is available again and is amongst the replacements in place of Peter Fletcher who suffered a heavy knock in South Devon.
The seconds are also in action in Counties Two Cornwall as they visit mid-table Falmouth (3pm).
The Sinners are ninth in the table, two points clear of third bottom Wadebridge Camels.
After taking on Falmouth, they face a tough run-in with a trip to second-placed Helston followed by a home date with leaders Camborne Seconds on the evening of Friday, April 24 (7.30pm).
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees; Ben Plummer (co-captain), Ben Saunders, Jamie Stanlake, Max Bullen; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Hugh Noott, Peter Harris, Riley Raikes; Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-captain); Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Scott Pearce, Kyle Marriott, Matt Shepherd.
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