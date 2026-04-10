While Chew are guaranteed to finish where they are and will be away in the play-off, and Launceston know that they will be at Polson Bridge if it comes to it, they would love a favour from champions Devonport Services who are the visitors to a Sidmouth side who have twice beaten the Cornishmen this term. The Greens are level on points with Launceston so even a bonus-point either way could be critical.