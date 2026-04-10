LAUNCESTON head to runners-up Topsham tomorrow afternoon (3pm) for the final game of the regular Regional One South West season looking to avoid the relegation play-offs.
The All Blacks sit eighth in the 12-team table which in previous years would have been more than enough to secure another season at Step Five.
However, the newly-introduced play-off system, designed to ensure more meaningful matches as the campaign draws to a close, means that anything other an an unlikely bonus-point victory in East Devon could allow Sidmouth to pip them and avoid a showdown with 10th-placed Chew Valley on April 25.
While Chew are guaranteed to finish where they are and will be away in the play-off, and Launceston know that they will be at Polson Bridge if it comes to it, they would love a favour from champions Devonport Services who are the visitors to a Sidmouth side who have twice beaten the Cornishmen this term. The Greens are level on points with Launceston so even a bonus-point either way could be critical.
While losing the next two games if it comes to it would be far from ideal, the three sides in contention to join Marlborough and Matson in relegation also know that they would have home advantage in the play-off final when they take on whoever comes through from the Regional Two South West knockouts. That will be played on May 9.
Teams finishing second to fifth – currently Tiverton (second), Crediton (fifth), Wadebridge Camels (third) and Okehampton (fourth) face semi-finals for the right to win their section and set up a ‘winner-takes-all’ showdown at the home ground of the Regional One losers.
Launceston were without a host of key players in their 48-10 reversal at Exmouth 11 days ago, and head coach Ryan Westren has a couple of options back with prop Charlie Short, skipper Tom Sandercock and centre Ben Bryant all involved. However, influential back-rower Ben Hancock is missing with Brandon Rowley moving back to his favoured spot at No.8 which allows a start for Callu Smith alongside Bryant. Sandercock’s inclusion at fly-half means seconds player/coach Dan Pearce drops down and George Hillson starts at scrum-half.
Seven of his squad were in Tamar Cup action for Cornwall on Saturday, and Westren will be praying that they have come through unscathed.
Elsewhere around the club this weekend, the Castles have a mouthwatering local derby at home to Bude in Counties Two Cornwall (3pm).
The Seasiders won the reverse fixture back in December and will start as firm favourites as they head to Polson Bridge in third and with a 10-point cushion over Falmouth.
However, they are in action this evening against Liskeard-Looe in the Cornwall Clubs Cup semi-final (7.30pm), so the Castles will hope to take advantage come kick-off.
They are also just four points behind sixth-placed Liskeard-Looe who they host on the final day after next weekend’s trip to Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
Launceston Ladies have enjoyed an excellent first campaign in Women’s Championship South West Two following promotion, sitting fifth in the standings following their recent defeat to champions Ivybridge.
Two wins in their final two games coupled with two defeats for Havant mean they could finish as high as fourth in the nine-team division.
However, they will have to wait until April 19 to visit third bottom Cullompton.
LAUNCESTON at Topsham (3pm): James Tucker; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Callum Smith, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Rory Mead, Charlie Short; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Olly Martin, Alex Bartlett.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Bude (3pm): Richard Jasper, Mike Reddan, Cody Smith, Harvey Fry; Dan Pearce, Ollie Tomkies; Tom Stevens, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt); Jake Crabb, Ben Greene; Tyler Westlake, Lewis Dennis, Finn Stiles. Replacements: Callum Johns, Harvey Basford, Zander Zambuni, Mark Knight.
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