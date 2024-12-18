By Ayesha Gillespie
TAMAR TROTTERS DECEMBER ROUND-UP
IT’S been a busy final month of 2024 for our Trotters with people racking up the miles near, there and far!
We’ve had the Christmas Armada relays where we had seven teams of males, females and mixed. The Over 60s males (who are all over 65!) walked away with an age group win and a quartet of Christmas puddings.
Harriet Housam and James Gill both came home with an Armada Grand Prix trophy. After a heavy bout of some speed training in our Tuesday sessions, it was pleasing to see so many Trotters achieve one-mile and two-mile personal bests; a spectacular way to round off another year of club running.
Jacob Landers never fails to impress and took part in the Westward League Cross Country Devon Championships in Exeter and despite the mud, finished in second place.
Catherine Simms and Arlene Powell went on a European adventure and enjoyed some much-needed sun as they they completeed the Lanzarote Half Marathon off the west coast of Spain. Cat finished in two hours and 37 minutes despite waking up with a rotten cold and Arlene finished in 2:13.
John Ainsworth and Anthony Worthington went to Malaga and also did a half marathon.
They ensured they mixed business with pleasure with plenty of beers afterwards!
Sadly, due to Storm Darragh, our annual Santa Fun Run didn’t get to happen on it’s usual day. Thanks to Colin Bunting tirelessly rearranging everything, it happened the following week (December 14) where a river of red Santas could seen running across the Tamar Bridge.
There were lots of happy faces and toots from the passing cars. Thank you to everyone who participated and supported on the day.
Our next Couch to 5k course begins Friday, January 10. Please visit our Facebook page or email [email protected] for more information.