The presentation for the 2024 Cornish Grand Prix Race Series was held following the Mob Match hosted by Falmouth Running Club on Sunday, November 24.
The 14-race series sees runners take in runs of various lengths and difficulty with the best eight scores to count in the final standings.
200 points are on offer for a race win with second getting 199, third 198 and so on.
Newquay and Par AC’s Tom Morton took the male overall prize with 3,997, five ahead of Truro’s Steve Reynolds with Morton’s club mate David Crawford on 3,961.
Hayle Runners’ Emma Paull comfortably took the female overall prize on 3,989.
Jodie Gauld (St Austell Running Club) and Emma Stepto (Cornwall AC) rounded off the top three with scores of 3,977 and 3,967 respectively.
The top three for each gender and each age group category are as follows:
Female Overall: 1 Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) – 3,989; 2 Jodie Gauld (St Austell Running Club) – 3,977; 3 Emma Stepto (Cornwall AC) – 3,967; Female Under 35: 1 Jodie Gauld (St Austell Running Club) – 1,585; 2 Rebecca Stobart (Cornwall AC) – 1,579; 3 Anna Goodman (Hayle Runners) – 1,562; Female 35-39: 1 Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) – 1,600; 2 Fiona Gamble (Hayle Runners) – 1,584; 3 Jenna Bissell (Truro Running Club) – 1,573; Female 40-44: 1 Eve Hearle (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,593; 2 Lucy Paull (Hayle Runners) – 1,587; 3 Karina Bowers (St Austell Running Club) – 1,587; Female 45-49: 1 Rosie Gibbons (Cornwall AC) – 1,600; 2 Emma Fox (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,588; 3 Debbie Marshall (St Austell Running Club) – 1,562; Female 50-54: 1 Emma Stepto (Cornwall AC) – 1,599; 2 Gail Aspden (Cornwall AC) – 1,592; 3 Amanda Hewitt (Cornwall AC) – 1,591; Female 55-59: 1 Helen Mitchell (Truro Running Club) – 1,599; 2 Claire Winfield (Launceston Road Runners) – 1,591; 3 Louise Oliver (Hayle Runners) – 1,574; Female 60-64: 1 Julie Towers (Hayle Runners) – 1,600; 2 Sarah Wilkinson (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,593; 3 Lisa Player (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,589; Female 65-59: 1 Andrea Simmons (Hayle Runners) – 1,600; 2 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 1,593; 3 Linda Godfrey (Bodmin Women’s Running Club) – 1,575; Female 70-74: 1 Janet Wills (St Austell Running Club) – 1,592; 2 Lavinia Marshall (Launceston Road Runners) – 1,589; 3 Margaret Ann Kinahan (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1,585; Female 75-79: 1 Jacqueline Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1,600; 2 Susan Mason (Tamar Trotters) – 399 (two events); 3 Sue Mason (Tamar Trotters) – 199 (one event).
Male Overall: 1 Tom Morton (Newquay and Par AC) – 3,997; 2 Steve Reynolds (Truro Running Club) – 3,992; 3 David Crawford (Newquay and Par AC) – 3,961; Male Under 35: 1 Tom Morton (Newquay and Par AC) – 1,597; 2 Dylan Stevens (Newquay and Par AC) – 1,566; 3 Jamie Edwards (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,564; Male 35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro Running Club) – 1,600; 2 David Crawford (Newquay and Par AC) – 1,590; 3 Liam O’Neill (Hayle Runners) – 1,578; Male 40-44: 1 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 1,599; 2 Neil Carter (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,592; 3 Sid Standlick (Tamar Trotters) – 1,570; Male 45-49: 1 Peter Scriven (Cornwall AC) – 1,597; 2 Alex Marples (Truro Running Club) – 1,597; 3 Mike Ellis (Newquay and Par AC) – 1,571; Male 50-54: 1 Ian Curnow (Hayle Runners) – 1,584; 2 Scott Abraham (Hayle Runners) – 1,583; 3 David Speake (St Austell Running Club) – 1,541; Male 55-59: 1 Mark Williams (Hayle Runners) – 1,588; 2 Craig Knuckey (Cornwall AC) – 1581; 3 Tim Twiggs (Hayle Runners) – 1,562; Male 60-64: 1 Robin Watson (Falmouth Running Club) – 1,597; 2 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 1,594; 3 Mark Sweeney (St Austell Running Club) – 1,592; Male 65-69: 1 Iain Walker (St Austell Running Club) – 1,600; 2 Peter Allen (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,586; 3 Michael Orchard (Hayle Runners) – 1,583; Male 70-74: 1 Malcolm Roberts (St Austell Running Club) – 1,598; 2 Richard Morton (Tamar Trotters) – 1,594; 3 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude RATs) – 1,588; Male 75-79: 1 Chunky Penhaul (Hayle Runners) – 1,600; 2 Des Evans (Newquay Road Runners) – 1,596; 3 Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1,588; Male 80-84: 1 Stewart Townend (Hayle Runners) – 1,600. 2 and 3 – N/A.