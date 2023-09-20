A LOCAL running club is appealing for much-needed volunteers to help host its iconic Cornish Marathon, which supports local charities and community groups in South East Cornwall.
Since 1987, Liskeard-based East Cornwall Harriers Running Club has proudly hosted the scenic Autumn marathon, which starts and finishes in Pensilva and follows a hilly road route taking in landmarks around Bodmin Moor.
However, to ensure the race runs smoothly and safely, more than 150 volunteers are needed to help man marshal points and water stations for the intrepid runners taking on this challenging marathon on Sunday, November 5.
Race Director Louise Harding explained: “The Cornish Marathon is a real community event which is very special to be a part of.
“Local groups such as scouts, guides and sporting clubs all get involved in supporting roles, but with such a large number of volunteers needed, we are appealing to all local people to help us if they can spare a few hours on race day.
“Grab a few friends and use it as a chance to get together – we even have a few marshals in fancy dress bringing smiles to the faces of tired runners!”
The marathon event also helps to raise money and awareness for local charities, such as Blood Bikes, Little Harbour Children’s Hospice and Raynet-UK.
Louise continued: “The event is not-for-profit, so East Cornwall Harriers aims to give back to the community as much as possible, with charitable donations and publicity for the very worthwhile causes we work with.
“Without the hugely valuable volunteers, this would simply not be possible – we are so grateful for their support.
“There is also a great sense of fun on race day, along with pride in our beautiful part of Cornwall being the backdrop to this annual running event.”
And as it is the Cornish Marathon there is, of course, a very fitting reward of a free Cornish pasty for every volunteer on race day!