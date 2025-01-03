ST AUSTELL ended 2025 with some impressive performances and they will aim to keep the momentum going tomorrow when they welcome Matson to Tregorrick Park (2.30pm).
The Saints saw off Launceston and Lydney in early December, and although they were beaten late on at promotion-hopefuls Brixham, the signs are promising going into the second half of the season.
Matson head down from Gloucester enjoying a decent campaign themselves and are renowned for their gritty, physical approach which ensured that any victory against them must be earned the hard way.
St Austell player/coach Matt Shepherd makes one change from the side beaten at Brixham on December 21 as exciting young prop Ben Woodmansey is given a first start.
He impressed off the bench against Lydney in particularly and he’ll be given the chance to get stuck into a Matson pack which won’t back down.
He comes in for the experienced Peter Rowe.
The rest of the side is the same with Arthur Fletcher again starting on the wing in the absence of Jamie Stanlake.
There is some good news on the bench with experienced fly-half Chris Ashwin fit enough to make an impact.
Looking ahead to the encounter, Shepherd told the Voice: “We’re really looking forward to a tough test against a Matson side that has shown some real promise in the run up to Christmas.
“They’re a very physical outfit and a strong side up front which will be a great test for us this weekend.
“Looking at our squad, we have just two players who haven’t come up through our youth set-up, and for a club that is growing, that is amazing!”
He continued: “Fingers crossed we can carry our form from before Christmas into the new year – it was a tough pill to swallow to lose like we did at Brixham, but we are hoping to get off on the right foot as the next block of games are huge for us.”
A large crowd is expected once more with Shepherd concluding: “We look forward to welcoming our sponsors for sponsors day tomorrow. Bring the noise!”
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Arthur Fletcher, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Sam Parsons, George Tregilgas, Matt Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Ben Woodmansey, Peter Harris, Matt Boothby, Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-capt), Rory Jago, Kaydan Michael, Adam Powell. Replacements: Peter Rowe, Henry Blackshire, Chris Ashwin.