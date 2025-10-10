LAUNCESTON director of rugby Ryan Westren wants his side to ‘manage the big moments’ when they welcome Royal Wootton Bassett to Polson Bridge tomorrow (3pm).
The All Blacks have had a mixed time of it results wise so far with two wins and two defeats from four starts, although they have played well in each game.
Westren, who saw his side narrowly 29-27 beaten at Sidmouth having conceded three early tries, took the positives from their clash in East Devon.
He said: “Being 19-0 down wasn’t ideal, but the conditions were against us playing up the hill against the wind, although that isn’t an excuse as we came back to 19-15.
“I just think we were a bit slow out of the blocks which was surprising as we’ve pretty good lately.
“But as a coach it shows that the players have got a bit about them, and some resolve.
“It was very visible on the pitch as to what we’ve been working on in training, and ended up giving ourselves a chance to win it.
“Sidmouth might disagree but I thought it was a game we should have won, and come the end we were a bit unlucky to be honest.
“Sometimes the small details in games can have big swings, and unfortunately one slight mis-execution can cost you.
“That’s the way rugby goes sometimes, but as I’ve said to the boys all week, if we focus on how we play and concentrate on the performance and process, the results more often than not come.
“Four games in from a coaching perspective – I’ve been happy with four good performances although we’ve had two wins and two losses, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Ollie Bebbington made it five tries in just four outings, while summer signing Ben Hancock impressed at flanker.
Westren said: “Ollie was excellent for his hat-trick and Ben was again superb and has been a fantastic signing, so hopefully that continues.
“But as a whole we did well and there were no poor performances.
“I think we’re very much a team, as opposed to individuals, which as a coach I’d much rather us always be.”
Westren will have to do without influential forwards George Bone (injury) and Charlie Tummon (away) plus skipper Tom Sandercock (injury), when they welcome their Wiltshire visitors tomorrow, but believes they can cope.
He continued: “It’s not ideal being without them, but we all train together and I’ve got full faith in those coming into the squad.”
Royal Wootton Bassett have had an interesting time of it, albeit having had to play the top three already in leaders Topsham, second-placed Devonport Services and Lydney, the latter who they drew 25-25 at the opening day.
Heavy home defeats were sandwiched between an impressive draw at Exmouth, and Westren expects a stern test.
He said: “They’ve had some strange results so far.
“Two heavy losses at home, but two draws away from home against good opposition. They clearly travel very well which is something we need to be aware of.
“They’ve been a good side in the league in the last couple of years, so I’m not reading too much into their league position.
“Those draws could have gone either way and they could easily have been in the same position as us.
“We’ve done some good background info on them and put ourselves in the best position to be prepared the best we can to get the result we want.”
However, Launceston have also done well so far.
Conceding just 19 points to Topsham looks more and more impressive by the week, while they could easily have backed up victories over Matson and Marlborough last weekend.
Westren continued: “I think we’re in good form and have been more than competitive in all of our games so far.
“As I said, small margins dictate games of rugby and can have big swings in terms of the scoreboard sometimes.
“We just need to make sure we manage those moments.
“Any team within a game will have a momentum patch, but it’s up to us to deal with that and grab that momentum back when the opportunity presents itself such as not allow back-to-back scores, managing either side of half-time and starting the second half well.
“If you get those areas right, more often than not you’ll be in the fight.”
Alex Bartlett, George Harris and debutant Finn Styles come into the starting XV, but Westren is hammering home the basics.
He said: “The big focus this week has been getting those first 10 minutes under your belt and starting with a bang.
“Get yourself into the game well, then just before half-time make sure you either come away with a score or don’t concede.
“Then after half-time it’s about doing the same.
“It’s not just about rugby ability, it’s also about getting that message across as to how we want to manage the game in moments like that.”
LAUNCESTON v Royal Wootton Bassett: Ollie Bebbington, Morgan Woods, Ben Bryant, Brandon Rowley, Billy Martin, James Tucker, Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Alex Bartlett, Cian Baker; Finn Styles, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Charlie Short, Levent Bulut, Jake Crabb.
