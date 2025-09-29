LAUNCESTON Rugby Club have announced that joint head coach Ian Goldsmith has left his role with immediate effect.
The former Plymouth Albion and Launceston lock stood aside before the recent away clash at Matson following their opening day defeat to newly-promoted Topsham.
In a club statement, the Polson Bridge outfit thanked him for his efforts. It read: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Ian Goldsmith, who is stepping down from his coaching role after seven years of tireless commitment to Launceston Rugby Club.
“Ian first came to us with a wealth of experience from his playing days, including time at Plymouth Albion, and quickly became an integral part of the Cornish All Blacks set-up. Alongside Ryan Westren, Ian has guided, developed and inspired our squad through challenges and successes, always with the club’s best interests at heart.
“Coaching, player development, match-day preparation — Ian has given himself fully to every aspect of the game. His steady hand and strong voice have been central to shaping the character of our first team. He has also played a key role in building bridges between senior rugby and the Colts, ensuring that younger players felt part of something bigger.
“Seven years is a long time in rugby and Ian has left a legacy that will be felt far beyond the touchline. His dedication, passion and professionalism have strengthened our club and set standards we will carry forward.
“On behalf of everyone at Launceston Rugby Club — players, supporters, volunteers, and the wider community — we extend our gratitude and wish Ian the very best in whatever comes next.”
See next week’s paper for the thoughts of Ian on his reasons for leaving and his time at the club, as well as the thoughts of Westren.
Launceston have won their last two league games before Saturday’s trip to Sidmouth (2.30pm) to move up to fifth in Regional One South West, a turnaround in form which has delighted Westren who is set to be in sole charge moving forward.
He told the Post: “Off the back of Goldy leaving, the group have galvanised themselves and put in two really good performances.
“We knew we needed a reaction when we went to Matson and although we went there with a few players missing, the boys were fantastic.
“After not winning for such a long time towards the end of last season, it was imperative to get that monkey off our back, and to back it up against Marlborough means we’ve got some confidence back in the lads.”
Westren feels their pre-season work is starting to bear fruit.
He said: “As a coach, the stuff that can’t be taught such as hard-work are the things you want to see the most as that has to come from within.
“We let that slide a bit last year where we’d be in games for 30 or 40 minutes and then fall apart, but this year with the likes of Charlie Tummon, George Bone, George Harris and Ben Hancock who don’t know when to stop, we’ve got that in abundance and players feed off that.
“They’re the type of characters you need in your squad and it’s been great as a coach so far this season that you can see what we’ve been working on at training.”
