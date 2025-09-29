By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST (SATURDAY)
Hinckley 24 Camborne 34
CAMBORNE maintained their 100% record in National Two West with a hard-fought win away at Hinckley.
On 18 minutes the visitors took the lead when their hard working forwards drove repeatedly for the line for Ben Priddey to dot down. Josh Matavesi added the conversion for 7-0.
Hinckley promptly cut the deficit with a routine penalty goal, but thereafter both defences were generally on top in a tight contest before the hosts touched down for a narrow 10-7 lead at the break.
Camborne came out of half-time fired up and waves of attack ended with a show and go try from left-winger Ducker.
Though Hinckley then briefly regained the lead, ‘Town’ soon swept back downfield and Ducker ghosted through the cover to touchdown. Matavesi made it 19-17.
A 51st minute catch and drive routine gave hooker Priddey the opportunity to bag the bonus point, increasing the lead to seven points in the process.
Almost immediately the Cherry and Whites launched another attack, and when Robin Wedlake beat his man, a chip ahead allowed Ducker the opportunity to run on to the ball and gather to complete his hat-trick.
Influential right-wing Wedlake was next to cross strolling over for a first try in the Camborne jersey.
Down 34-17, a shell-shocked home side then defended resolutely to prevent any further scores.
Hinckley gained some consolation with a converted try, but a penalty miss at the death meant a pointless afternoon for the home side.
CAMBORNE: Harry Larkins, Robin Wedlake, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; JackAndrew, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew, AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls, Sam Matavesi, Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Sam Rodman, Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ollie Williams, George Edson, Ted Kullich.
Tries: Ducker (3), Priddey (2), Wedlake; Convs: J Matavesi (2); Pens: N/A.
