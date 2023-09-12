Counties Two Tribute Cornwall: Bodmin 10 Saltash 55, Liskeard-Looe 22 Helston 17, Newquay Hornets 17 St Austell Seconds 36, Redruth Seconds 34 Perranporth 17, St Just v Camborne School of Mines - home walkover, Veor 43 Illogan Park 12.

Saltash name team to face Bodmin

Pirates name team for cup opener against Bath

Slade named in strong Chiefs side for Premiership Cup opener

Chiefs cruise while Pirates go down fighting in Cup openers

Also in the news

Comments