Friday, September 8
Premiership Rugby Cup: Cornish Pirates 23 Bath 29.
Saturday, September 9
Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter Chiefs 75 Bristol 0.
National League One: Plymouth Albion 54 Taunton Titans 29.
National League Two, West: Camborne 36 Redruth 29, Exeter University 68 Hornets 19.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple 33 Brixham 20, Lydney 34 Ivybridge 32, Matson 31 Exmouth 32, Okehampton 19 Devonport Services 35, St Austell 26 Chew Valley 35, Weston-super-Mare 7 Launceston 28.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea 19 Chard 21, Teignmouth 31 North Petherton 32, Topsham 41 Newton Abbot 28, Truro 26 Cullompton 31, Wadebridge Camels 34 Crediton 14, Wellington 19 Sidmouth 27.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 27 Penryn 14, Bude 26 Pirates Amateurs 47, Plymstock Albion Oaks 38 St Ives 26, Tavistock 38 Kingsbridge 26, Tiverton 74 Falmouth 17, Wiveliscombe 17 Paignton 21.
Counties Two Tribute Cornwall: Bodmin 10 Saltash 55, Liskeard-Looe 22 Helston 17, Newquay Hornets 17 St Austell Seconds 36, Redruth Seconds 34 Perranporth 17, St Just v Camborne School of Mines - home walkover, Veor 43 Illogan Park 12.
Counties Three Tribute Cornwall: Hayle 27 Lankelly-Fowey 26, Launceston Castles 12 Camborne Seconds 41, Redruth Albany 7 St Austell Thirds 31, Saltash Seconds 41 Bude Seconds 29, St Agnes 21 Roseland 21.