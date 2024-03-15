PROP Simon Nance will make his 300th Saltash appearance tomorrow when the promotion hopefuls visit mid-table Newquay Hornets in Counties Cornwall Two.
With just three games remaining, the Ashes can ill-afford any mistakes if they are to set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Redruth Seconds next Saturday.
The Reds have a three-point cushion at present which means every bonus point is crucial for both sides.
While Saltash are at the Sports Centre, Redruth visit third bottom Bodmin where they will be expected to pick up a comfortable five points.
SALTASH at Newquay Hornets: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Lewis Stuart, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells (capt), Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Fin Jones, Jason Carroll, Jay Moriarity.
The second team were due to welcome St Austell Thirds to Moorlands Lane in Counties Three Cornwall, however the Saints have had to concede due to a lengthy injury list throughout the club.
Saltash are hoping to organise a friendly to keep the players’ match fitness up, but are waiting to see.
SALTASH SECONDS: Kieran Hurrell, Dale Partington, Ryan Wilson, Devan Marshall, Ryan Thomas, Sam Snell, Ross Martin; Harley Adams, Axel Nicks, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Tom Rixon, Mike Capstack, Charlie Knight, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Ben Simmons, Josh Firman, Conor Jennison, Adam McEvoy, Matt Jones.