THE Cornish Pirates can officially confirm today that coach Louie Tonkin will be leaving the club at the end of this season, having accepted a coaching role with Ealing Trailfinders.
It was following the departure of Chris Morgan to Worcester Warriors in August 2021, that the Cornish Pirates a month later confirmed the appointment of Louie in the role of assistant coach.
Born in Cornwall, but raised in Wales, he is a former lock forward who played for UWIC RFC, Swansea, Coventry and Llandovery.
Speaking with reference to this news, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “We would like to thank Louie for his tremendous input at the Cornish Pirates, where he has had a massive impact after filling big shoes left following Chris Morgan’s departure back in 2021.
“When he leaves at the end of the season Louie will be missed, however we will all naturally extend best wishes to him and his teacher wife Hayley for the future.”
Louie has also commented: “A decision to leave the Cornish Pirates at the end of the season hasn’t been easy, but when making such decisions you must consider your family and your future.
“Ultimately the ambition and professionalism at Ealing is very impressive and that matched my ambition as a coach and person.
“Having arrived at the Cornish Pirates from an academy role, I am very grateful that Gav and Paves (joint head coaches Gavin Cattle and Alan Paver) gave me such an opportunity and opened the door to me fully.
“It has certainly been a fantastic few years and I will forever be indebted to them. They gave me respect and helped me grow as a coach and as a person, plus it was incredible how the players and supporters also welcomed me.”