THE Cornish Pirates will be looking to maintain their rich vein of form in the Championship this weekend when they entertain Hartpury at the Mennaye Field on Saturday (2.30pm).
With just four games of the season remaining, the Cornishmen have not given up hope of securing a top four finish.
Victories over Cambridge, Caldy and Coventry in recent weeks have put the Pirates within two points of the latter, who occupy fourth spot in the table.
However, Hartpury - who sit third in the standings - are no mugs and having defeated their hosts 34-10 in the Championship back in January, they will head west looking to record not only a notable double, but at the same time improve their own quest for a best-placed finish in the division.
Team news for the Pirates sees Matt Pritchard - fresh form signing a new deal with the club last week - make his first-ever start. He will be joined in the pack by Matt Cannon, who will start at blindside flanker, while Josh King will partner Charlie Rice in the second row.
Behind the scrum, Joe Elderkin is fit again and partners Chester Ribbons in the midfield - and there is a recall on the wing for Robin Wedlake.
Looking ahead to the contest, Cornish Pirates joint head coach, Gavin Cattle, said: “There is much to respect about Hartpury, who are enjoyed a very good season.
“We suffered a hefty defeat against them in the away league match back in January, so we’ll inevitably be keen to avenge that particular defeat. Saying that, it won’t be easy. They have one of the strongest packs in the league, both in terms of age and experience, and their group overall have played consistently well.
“For us, it’s a bonus that we’re playing at home. We’ve been in good form so, hopefully, the supporters should be in for a rugby treat.”
Meanwhile, the Pirates have confirmed that fly-half Bruce Houston will leave the club at the end of the season to join French outfit Bourg-en-Bresse, who play in the Nationale League.
Cattle added: “Bruce has been a great contributor during his time with us. Besides his performances in matches, he has contributed off the field and been a real influence within the squad.
“He’s a good leader in his own style and is also very calm and understanding. The opportunity that has arisen for him is obviously an exciting one, a different experience, and we wish him all the best.”
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin; Robin Wedlake, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Matt Pritchard, James French; Josh King, Charlie Rice; Matt Cannon, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt). Replacements: Harry Hocking, Jenson Boughton, Ben Woodmansey, Fintan Coleman, Tomi Agbongbon, Iwan Jenkins, Harry Yates.