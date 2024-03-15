The Cornish Pirates are pleased to announce that Hallam Chapman has been signed on loan from Exeter Chiefs to the end of the season.
Aged 26, the Devon-born lock forward, who can also play in the back row, joined up with the Chiefs last October following the news that his then club, Jersey Reds, had ceased trading.
A former England Counties U20s and England Students 7s player, Hallam has also in the more recent past gained experience with Taunton Titans and London Irish, plus this season he has enjoyed from the Chiefs a short-term deal at Plymouth Albion.
Speaking with reference to Hallam’s arrival at the Mennaye Field, Cornish Pirates’ coach Louie Tonkin said: “With Doug Bridge having now returned to Ealing, the timing of Hallam’s availability is excellent. He arrives from the Chiefs, whose help is once again appreciated, and having also played and impressed in National One for Plymouth Albion this season, he is match fit, which is always a bonus.”