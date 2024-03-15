LAUNCESTON will hope to keep the Regional One South West promotion race going a little while longer when they welcome leaders Devonport Services to Polson Bridge tomorrow (3pm).
The All Blacks have had a steady season and sit fifth, but the excitement in Plymouth is palpable as the Services are on the brink of promotion to National League rugby for the first time.
They have a seven-point cushion over second-placed Barnstaple, but a defeat in North Cornwall will really put the pressure on, particularly as their two final games are at Lydney and Matson.
Barnstaple will be expected to win at second bottom Okehampton tomorrow and their final two games against St Austell (home) and Weston-super-Mare are likely to yield victories as well.
Launceston are once again without former skipper Lloyd Duke due to work, while winger Dan Pearce is still not quite fit to return after suffering a knee injury against Matson back in January.
Charlie Tummon is also missing from the side beaten 12-3 at Chew Valley last time out, with his place going to George Bone.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is back from travelling and takes his place on the bench alongside props Mitch Hawken and Cian Baker.
Launceston’s main task for the rest of the season is to maintain their fifth-placed spot and fine-tune themselves for their Papa Johns Community Cup campaign where they face Barnstaple, Banbury and Oxford Harlequins in Pool Three of the Regional One Championship.
However a defeat tomorrow coupled with a win for Exmouth would see the East Devon outfit close the gap before they meet next week at Polson Bridge.
LAUNCESTON v Devonport Services: James Tucker, Ollie Bebbington, Jack Statton, Todd Crofts, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Albert Horne, Tom Bottoms, George Bone, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Mitch Hawken, Cian Baker, Tom Sandercock.