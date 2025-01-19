By Lucy Beacham
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Launceston 19 Lydney 15
MAN of the match James Tucker scored late on as Launceston kept the pressure on the top two with a narrow 19-15 victory over mid-table Lydney at Polson Bridge.
The All Blacks started well but found themselves 10-5 down at the break, before tries from Dan Goldsmith and Tucker got the job done.
Launceston named the same side that was due to visit Marlborough before it was postponed, although former captain Lloyd Duke was fit again after a shoulder problem and got half an hour in.
It was the Cornishmen who made the early running as excellent handling, running lines and effective clearouts put the visitors under huge pressure; three times in the first 12 minutes Brandon Rowley got over the try line, but Lydney's robust defence held him up on the first two.
On the third, after a five-metre scrum was driven over the visitors’ line, he knocked on when all he had to do was five on the ball.
On 14 minutes it was 3-0 as the home scrum collapsed, and fly-half Jake Hanley added a routine penalty.
The game was now evening itself out, which was mainly due to Lydney's breakdown defence, which produced several turnovers throughout.
Lydney, who were held up over the line, saw scrum-half Grady Alford have a clear run to the try line, but opposite number George Hillson tackled him into touch, right on the line.
Lydney stole possession from the subsequent lineout with hooker Sam Baker catching the ball before diving over the line. Hanley made it 10-0.
Lydney full-back Alex Nelmes was sent to the sin-bin on 27 minutes before Launceston introduced powerhouse prop Charlie Short for Oli Martin.
Five minutes later, a home lineout on the visitors' five-yard line allowed the forwards to push Lydney back and Short smashed over the line. The conversion was missed making it 10-5 which was how it stayed heading into the break.
Cam Fogden was tackled just short as the hosts started the second half well, before Duke was introduced in place of Leion Cole with Tom Bottoms moving into the second row.
Close to the hour Launceston levelled. After several phases, they went a little wider to lock Dan Goldsmith who dotted down his first try of the season. Hillson added the extras for 12-10.
Short, Rowley and Tom Sandercock were becoming more influential, as was the kick return game by Tucker.
But Lydney went ahead once more on 68 minutes. Again, the CABs misfired at lienout and Lydney were able to build pressure and from a resultant scrum, winger Brad Dunn slipped through to score.
It looked like it may not be the home side’s day but with a couple of minutes to go they got the match-clinching try as Tucker found a gap after the home side battered away at the defence.
Hillson kept his cool from the tee and they held on to set up a mouthwatering clash at Barnstaple on Saturday (2pm).
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Seb Cox, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Charlie Short, Lloyd Duke, Dom Ellery.
Tries: Short, Goldsmith, Tucker; Convs: Hillson (2); Pens: N/A.
Launceston man of the match: James Tucker.