By David Sillifant at Polson Bridge
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Launceston 24 Royal Wootton Bassett 35
LAUNCESTON fell to a second defeat on the spin on Saturday as Royal Wootton Bassett ran out 35-24 winners at Polson Bridge.
Despite being dominated for the majority of the first half, a late try from Ben Hancock reduced the arrears to 14-10 at the break, but the Wiltshire visitors ran in three further scores after the restart despite a much-improved performance from the hosts.
Launceston head coach Ryan Westren was forced into three changes from the side beaten at Sidmouth late on as George Bone and skipper Tom Sandercock were out with concussion, while flanker Charlie Tummon was away.
In came Alex Bartlett at lock while debutant Finn Stiles and George Harris came into the side as the flankers.
Hancock moved to the back of the scrum with Brandon Rowley shifting to inside-centre, while several of the backs changed position including James Tucker taking Sandercock’s spot at fly-half.
On a perfect day for rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett, who arrived in North Cornwall without a win, started like a train and scored inside four minutes as the ball was worked out to the right where winger Chris Toon went over in the corner. Scrum-half Rhys Floyd added the first of five successful conversions.
Launceston’s first foray into the visiting half ended with a penalty being awarded by referee Ollie Parsons with James Tucker adding the simple kick from in front of the posts on 12 minutes.
From there on until the break it was almost a case of defence versus attack as the visitors spent the majority of the time attacking close to or inside the All Blacks’ 22, however a combination of excellent defending and a lack of precision including a slip and two knock-ons cost them dear.
Outside-centre Sean Marsden did get over the line, but was held up, but they eventually got their reward five minutes before the break when Marsden found a gap after an offload from flanker Charlie Hix (3-14).
But Launceston were soon awarded a penalty with the last play of the half, and from the resulting line-out, a driving maul was finished off by Hancock.
How the hosts were still in the game was anyone’s guess, but RWB grabbed a third try two minutes after half-time via hooker Mitchell Gough.
Westren emptied the bench after that score – making a double change in the second-row as Charlie Short and Jake Crabb were introduced, while Levent Bulut was sent on shortly after at hooker.
Launceston were starting to dominate at the set-piece, particularly at scrum time, and scored on 48 minutes through Short from close range.
But the visitors were dangerous in attack, and moments after being held up on 62 minutes, they attacked from the goal-line drop-out and Floyd’s superb kick through saw full-back John Jewell win the race to dot down (17-28).
The contest was sewn up for good on 76 minutes as replacement wing Henry Taylor scored out wide in a two-on-one situation.
But with more than 10 minutes of injury-time, Launceston still had time to get themselves a bonus point, or maybe even two.
Ben Bryant spotted a gap to run through on 78 minutes which Tucker converted, but despite a couple of promising positions deep in the visitors’ half which went awry, Royal Wootton Bassett held on for a deserved victory in front of the 510-strong crowd.
LAUNCESTON: Ollie Bebbington, Morgan Woods, Ben Bryant, Brandon Rowley, Billy Martin, James Tucker, Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead (Levent Bulut, 48), Mitch Hawken; Alex Bartlett (Jake Crabb, 42), Cian Baker (Charlie Short, 42); Finn Styles, George Harris, Ben Hancock.
Tries: Hancock, Short, Bryant; Convs: Tucker (3); Pens: Tucker.
Launceston man-of-the-match: Charlie Atwood/Finn Stiles.
