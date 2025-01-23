GAMES don’t get much bigger than the one at Barnstaple tomorrow as Launceston visit their fellow Regional One South West promotion hopefuls (2pm).
Both sides are hot on the heels of leaders Brixham who have put together an 11-game winning run, with Barnstaple two points behind, while Launceston are seven adrift, albeit with a game in-hand.
Win and Launceston remain right in the race, lose and they will have to beat Barum in the return fixture and Brixham away on the final day, whilst hope the Fishermen slip up in one of their remaining fixtures.
Launceston travel to North Devon with a fully-fit squad to choose from with the exception of Argentinian back Jose Luis Juarez, who is nearing a return from the ankle injury he suffered at Sidmouth in November.
Versatile back Ben Bryant is available despite his university commitments and comes straight into the team in place of winger Zerran Hammond, who drops out of the matchday squad altogether, as does prop Oli Martin despite some steady performances from the second team captain.
With Barnstaple traditionally strong up front, joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren have opted for three forwards amongst the replacements.
They have also freshened up their pack as Charlie Short gets a start in place of Martin with Mitch Hawken switching to loosehead. Alex Bartlett is fit again and comes on to the bench.
Dan Goldsmith has a new partner in the second row as Tom Bottoms moves forward one with former captain Lloyd Duke starting having made a half-hour cameo against Lydney last Saturday. He lines up in the seven shirt with Seb Cox moving to the blindside as Leion Cole drops down to join Bartlett and Dom Ellery on the bench.
The seconds have the weekend off in Counties Three Cornwall.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Ben Bryant, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short; Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms; Seb Cox, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Leion Cole, Dom Ellery.