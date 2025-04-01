TRIBUTES have been paid to a former stalwart of Penzance & Newlyn RFC, John Gendall, who has died at the age of 82.
The former Pirates player and life member passed away at his home in Penzance this week.
John’s rugby interest was nurtured at Lescudjack School in Penzance and then with the Pirates’ Mount’s Bay Colts team, before he moved up to the club’s senior ranks.
A wing forward, he played a total of 107 games for Penzance & Newlyn RFC during the sixties, whilst his ‘craft and graft’ would also later see attention given to the clubhouse and grounds.
A jovial and popular character, who will be remembered too as being dedicated and conscientious, John was also a Colts official, a member of the Supporters Club, a fundraiser, as well as a successful third team manager!
Sincere condolences are expressed to his wife Lorraine, sons Mark and Matthew, together with all members of his family.
Among those paying tribute were former Cornish Pirates Director of Rugby, Chris Stirling, who said: “Debbie and I are sad to hear the news of John'’s passing. He was top man and made a considerable contribution to the pirates success 2009 to 2012. Our thoughts are with the family.”
“Bloody great man who is fondly remembered. Condolences to Lorraine and family. RIP John,” said former player Laurie McGlone.
“What a man. Very sad news. Some great memories of him and 1000’s more for everyone else he knew no doubt,” added former player Carl Rimmer.