THREE of the five Cornish sides secured victory in Counties One West on Saturday.
Redruth Seconds sit third – level on points with leaders Paignton and second-placed Wiveliscombe following a 21-12 success over promoted Torquay Athletic at The Rec.
All of the Reds’ points came in the first half as they scored three converted tries through fly-half Nat Dart, William Luscombe and Finley Wolstencroft with Dart slotting the extras.
The Devonians, who trailed 21-5 at half-time, had their moments and scored through Billy Whalley and Morgan Alcock, the latter converted by full-back Mawgan Penrice, but it wasn’t to be.
Not too far away in Penryn, the hosts were edged out 34-31 by Paignton.
The Memorial Ground is a notoriously tough place to visit and in the 79th minute it was all square.
However, Brad McKee’s drop-goal ensured a bonus-point victory for the Cherry and Whites.
Penryn’s tries came from Christopher Hellier, Freddie Jordan, Joshua Symons (2) and Ross McKnight with James Salisbury adding three conversions.
Promoted Saltash were also involved in a thriller as surprise-package Wiveliscombe left Moorlands Lane with a 36-35 success.
Both sides scored points throughout, although the visitors were in front for the majority.
That said, tries from Rob Walsh, Ryan Cruickshanks and Fin Jones, plus three penalties and three conversions from scrum-half Jack Pritchard kept the hosts in it.
Quickfire tries from Will Ruell and Dan Rottenbury in the final 10 minutes, the latter converted by Will Thorn, made it 36-28 with three minutes to play.
The Ashes almost immediately scored through Cruickshanks’ second which Pritchard converted to move to within a point.
Saltash went forward again and earned a difficult penalty, however Pritchard was narrowly off target.
Truro saw off Plymstock Albion Oaks 33-12 in a result which saw the city side move up to eighth.
Truro saw Joss Pascoe grab the opener three minutes in from an interception before winger Ryan Daughtery added the second on 12 minutes.
A driving maul finished off by Luis Powell made it 19-0.
Two Charlie Watson tries before half-time gave Plymstock a chance, however Truro re-established themselves after the break with skipper Dan Head and full-back Josh Anderson, who also slotted over four of his five conversion attempts, dotting down.
St Ives struggled for much of last term before a late revival, and the Hakes have certainly taken that momentum into this season.
The West Cornwall side racked up another victory, this time seeing off visiting Kingsbridge 34-17 at Alexandra Road.
A close first half ended 15-12 in St Ives’ favour thanks to tries from No.8 Chris Warren and inside-centre William McRitchie, the latter also knocking over a penalty and conversion.
McRitchie grabbed his second try after the break, and later converted scores in the final 10 minutes from winger Fletcher Kelly (73) and fly-half Nick Prout (80).
The other game in the division saw Barnstaple Seconds win 30-24 at Newton Abbot.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.