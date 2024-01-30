THERE was more injury woe for St Austell in their Second XV’s 52-0 home defeat by Saltash in Counties Two Tribute Cornwall.
There was a lengthy break in play in the first half when St Austell lock forward Jake Clifford suffered a broken and dislocated ankle.
The Cornwall Air Ambulance was on scene within 30 minutes and, after treatment on the pitch, Clifford was helicoptered to hospital in Truro.
Paul Hayes, the St Austell chairman, said initial reports from hospital staff were encouraging.
“Jake is doing well and has had his foot relocated,” said Hayes. “He is now awaiting a diagnosis on the break.”
Clifford was not the only St Austell casualty as injuries reduced the team to 13 men by the final whistle.
Lock Jake Arms (hamstring); scrum-half Tom Spry (eye socket) and prop Brandon Haque (knee) all left the field.
“And with a depleted bench we did not have enough replacements,” said Hayes.
“We have had a rough period with injuries in recent weeks and now have 18 out with fairly serious injuries, mostly forwards.”