EXETER Chiefs centre Henry Slade will win his 56th cap after being named in the England side for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations finale against Ireland (5pm).
Captain Owen Farrell will start at fly-half, Manu Tuilagi returns to the side at inside centre with Slade at outside centre.
There is a first England start for Henry Arundell on the left wing, Anthony Watson is at right wing and Freddie Steward is full-back.
In the forward pack, Lewis Ludlam is named vice-captain and is flanker alongside Jack Willis. Alex Dombrandt is at No. 8.
In the same front row that has started each game of the Championship, vice-captain Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler are at prop and Jamie George is at hooker. David Ribbans starts at lock with Maro Itoje.
Dan Cole is in line to make his 100th appearance for England after being named as replacement. Cole made his England debut in the Six Nations in February 2010. He has gone on to play in three World Cups and has won three Guinness Six Nations titles.
Nick Isiekwe and Joe Marchant return to the bench, along with Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith.
Borthwick said: “We travel to Dublin to face an Ireland team on Saturday that has the chance to secure a Grand Slam Championship victory at home for the first time.
“We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France team last week, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world.
“However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham, and I am confident that the team announced today will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales.”
ENGLAND XV
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)
14. Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 55 caps)
12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)
11. Henry Arundell (London Irish, 6 caps)
10. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 105 caps)
9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (VC) (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 76 caps)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 66 caps)
5. David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)
6. Lewis Ludlam (VC) (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)
7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 9 caps)
8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 13 caps)
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps)
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 78 caps)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 99 caps)
19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps)
20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 4 caps)
21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)
22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps)
23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps)
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs lock Jonny Gray and his former Sandy Park team-mate Sam Skinner have been named in the Scotland side to face Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday (12.30pm).
Full-back Stuart Hogg is ruled out with an ankle injury picked up when winning his 100th cap against Ireland last weekend.