Next up for the Cornish Pirates is, ahead of the weekend, a second versus seventh clash in the Championship against Ampthill on Sunday (2.30pm), writes Phil Westren.
Nicknamed ‘The ‘Mob’, who have on occasions in the past proved to be tricky customers, the Bedfordshire side will arrive at the Mennaye Field on the back of a confidence-boosting 35-12 bonus point win against London Scottish last Saturday.
As for the Pirates, who will be holding their ‘Ladies Day’, they will look to push on and complete the double against a side they beat 46-24 away in November, whilst for scrum-half Alex Schwarz, the game will proudly mark his 100th appearance for the club.
Team selection for the Pirates this week sees a prompt return to fitness for wing Robin Wedlake, as the only change in the backs.
In the forwards, Marlen Walker starts at tight-head prop and skipper John Stevens moves from blindside flanker to number eight in place of Hugh Bokenham, who is this week named to partner Will Britton in the second row.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s contest, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Ampthill are tricky customers who can provide problems. They have talented players in their squad and with a blend of youth.
“From our perspective we will be aiming to push on by staying on the same track and build on the attacking platforms that we have in place. Also, with defence being a big part of the game, that will get attention, as naturally will our set piece, which is always the case.”
Cornish Pirates: 15 Will Trewin 14 Robin Wedlake 13 Ioan Evans 12 Joe Elderkin 11 Matt McNab 10 Bruce Houston 9 Alex Schwarz (100th Appearance); 1 Lefty Zigiriadis 2 Morgan Nelson 3 Marlen Walker 4 Will Britton 5 Hugh Bokenham 6 Alex Everett 7 Will Gibson 8 John Stevens (captain). Replacements: 16 Rhys Williams 17 Jack Andrew 18 Matt Johnson 19 Josh King 20 Doug Bridge 21 Ruaridh Dawson 22 Tom Pittman 23 Arthur Relton.
Referee: Hamish Grant; Assistants: Neil Chivers & Kevin Williams; Official 4: Paul Box; PR/Coach: Brian Campsall.
Match Day Sponsor: RGB Building Supplies; Match Ball Sponsor: Maen Karne; Match Day Collection: ‘Man Down Cornwall’.
Tickets will be available at the gates on the day (open 12.30pm), whilst in the meantime they can also be purchased online. For further information, visit www.cornish-pirates.com/tickets