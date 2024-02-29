Roared on by the 1,000-plus Tregorrick Park crowd at St Austell, flanker Adam Hughes steamed up to the Navy 22, the ball was recycled quickly by the forwards who went through a couple of phases before the ball got to wing Harry Larkins, via a Josh Matavesi pass, darting into the corner to score. Full-back Matt Shepherd judged the conversion to perfection to make it 7-7 after 15 minutes.