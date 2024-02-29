JOSH Davey has pledged his future to Somerset County Cricket Club by putting pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2025 season.
The 33-year-old, who grew up playing for Bury St Edmunds CC and has played recreational cricket for Clevedon CC, first joined Somerset on a summer contract in 2014.
Since then, he has established himself as an integral member of the first team squad across all three formats, playing an important role as Somerset lifted the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2019 and the Vitality Blast in 2023.
Since joining rhe Cidermen, Josh has featured in 127 matches for Somerset, claiming 267 wickets and was awarded his county cap in 2021.
After committing his future to the club, the Scotland international said: “Somerset is my home, and this is the place where I want to be. Somerset has played a huge role in my cricket development and also the development of me as a person.
“Somerset is one of the best places to play cricket in the country and the fan base is unbelievably passionate and knowledgeable. To be able to play a sport that I love in front of people who love the game so much is pretty special.
“We want to win the club’s first Championship and we want to be the first to team to retain the Blast, and hopefully I can contribute to making that a reality.”
Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry added: “We are delighted that Josh has extended his commitment to the club for the immediate future.
“He is one of the most consistent performers within the domestic game. Since joining us, he has regularly contributed to Somerset winning games of cricket, including some vital performances with the bat as well as the ball.
“He will continue to be an important multi-format player for us and we very much look forward to him contributing both on and off the field as we push for even more success over the next couple of seasons.”