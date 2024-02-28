SALTASH United won the East Cornwall derby last night as they eased past bottom side Millbrook 3-0 in the Western League Premier Division.
The Ashes had home advantage, and 166 hardy souls made their way into the Waterways Stadium to see Saltash boss Macca Brown go up against the side he managed with such great distinction.
Saltash haven’t picked up the points many feel they have deserved throughout the season, but knew three points were vital against a Brook side that have gradually become more competitive in recent weeks.
They won the reverse fixture at Jenkins Park, and shocked Street 3-2 away from home earlier this month.
And while they are set to go down to South West Peninsula League Premier West, the fight the club has shown after losing the vast majority of their squad has been admirable.
The game itself saw an even start before Tylor Love-Holmes put Saltash in front on 14 minutes.
And Ashes supporters had to wait just another four before man of the match Joe Preece doubled the advantage.
Brown brought on Jordan Ewing and Kieran O’Melia in the second half, and a third arrived 12 minutes from time via defender Ed Goodman.
The result saw Saltash move four points clear of second bottom Wellington having each played 24 fixtures, while Oldland Abbotonians (15 from 21 and Welton Rovers (14 from 22) aren’t far behind.
Both sides are due to be in action this weekend as Saltash visit Wellington in a crunch clash, while the Ashes will hope Millbrook can do them a favour when they make the long trip up to the outskirts of Bristol to tackle Oldland.