Cornwall RLFC have signed Malta international Louis Singleton for the 2023 Betfred League 1 season.
The 31-year-old made one appearance for the Choughs last term in the 34-14 round 19 defeat to Rochdale Hornets at Spotland.
And despite Singleton’s time in Cornwall colours only being brief, the Salford-born hooker is back for the club’s second professional campaign.
Singleton came through the academy set-up at Premiership rugby union side Sale Sharks and throughout his playing career, has played both the 15-man code and rugby league.
Singleton made his international bow for Malta in 2015 whilst still playing union as the country of his grandfather’s birth defeated Belgium 35-34 in a mid-season international at Headingley, home of Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos.
For the 2021 campaign, Singleton signed for Cornwall’s fellow non-heartland rivals London Skolars and last year, started the campaign at Rochdale.
With game time in Greater Manchester limited, Singleton signed a short-term contract with Cornwall in August and his capture for next term further strengthens Mem chief Mike Abbott’s hooking options.
“Although I only played one game for Cornwall last season, I really enjoyed the experience and everything about the club was positive,” Singleton told cornwallrlfc.co.uk
“I knew a few of the lads already as I had played with Tom Ashton previously, while Harry Aaronson and I went to the same high school.
“Although we lost that game against Rochdale, all the lads were a cracking bunch and they were very easy to get along with.
“That positive experience meant that coming back for 2023 when the club were interested made complete sense.
“Cornwall is a new project and I want to be part of something in its inception and help it to grow. The potential for rugby league in Cornwall is massive and if you look at the attendances, they were some of the best in League 1. Once more wins start to come you will see even more supporters start to roll into Penryn.”
Singleton pulled on the colours of Malta once again in their recent victory over Bulgaria in Sofia and despite his international stripes, he knows that competition for Cornwall’s hooking duties will be fierce.
“We are going to have some quality players all battling it out for the number nine shirt next year,” he added. “But that kind of challenge is one I relish and I think it is really healthy for the squad and the other boys that we will be pushed and tested.
“You never want to be the only show in town, picked because there was nobody else to play in a particular position and I know that won’t be the case next year.”
Meanwhile, Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach added: “Louis really impressed everyone at the club last year when he came in for the game at Rochdale.
“He agreed to play because we were short of options at hooker with lads out of the picture for one reason or another. He fitted in really well and when he said he wanted to have another crack at playing in League 1 on a regular basis, we jumped at the chance to give him that opportunity.”