SALTASH'S Counties Two Tribute Cornwall trip to Veor tomorrow has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
A new date will be set for the match.
In the same division, Bodmin are at home to Camborne School of Mines, while Liskeard-Looe entertain Illogan Park.
Ashes' Second XV are home to Roseland in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Saltash Seconds: Kieran Hurrell, Dale Partington, Ollie Crawford, Tom Hollyman, Ryan Thomas, Andy Walsh, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Axel Nicks, Harley Adams, Aidan Marshall (capt), Charlie Knight, Steve Hillman, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Colm Rich, Max Dennison, Andy Forward, Josh Firman, Jack Thorn, Pete Reis.
Saltash Colts are away to Plymouth Albion Colts at Brickfields, with a 2pm kick-off.
Saltash Colts: Joe Elvidge, Tem Townson, Jake Gamble, Remy Bedston, Robert Butterfield, Ethan Stone, Seth Jones, osh Avis, Harry Harbon, Nathan Farley, Harrison Roberts, Junior Bennett-Murray, Mitch Inglis, Matt West, Laurie Thomson (capt). Replacements: Joe Dowlan, Liam Bowyer, Ethan Ash, Tom Knight, Ewan White, Matt Brancher, Max Jones, Dan Hunt.