COUNTIES THREE CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Truro Seconds 40 Saltash Seconds 27
THIS was virtually the only game of rugby taking place in the county as Storm Darragh had ravaged all other league ties across the board.
Despite falling foul of the weather and one set of posts blowing down on the home track, Saltash took their selected squad to the county capital to take on their Truro counterparts.
In challenging conditions, Saltash succumbed to a 40-27 defeat, scoring tries through skipper Aiden Murphy, veteran flanker Steve Kelly, powerhouse centre Devan Marshall (2) and youngster Laurie Thomson.
Guest scrum-half Will Hunt returned to the fold with a well-taken conversion.
Next up a home tie with high-flying St Agnes for Saltash on Saturday.
The first team – who are well clear in the race for promotion from the league above, make the short trip down the A38 to Bodmin.
In the same division, Liskeard-Looe welcome St Austell Seconds to Lux Park.
SALTASH SECONDS: Oli Smith, Michael Capstick, Ewan White, Devan Marshall, Ryan Owen-Thomas, Rob down, Will Hunt; Ewan McLean, Jacob Harvey, Colm Rich, Josh Firman, Aidan Marshall, Stephen Kelly, Alfie Libby, Stephen Hillman. Replacements: Mitch Mitchell, Michael Grieve, Adam McEvoy, Charlie Knight.