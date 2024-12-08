CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle praised his side’s second half performance as they backed up their victory over Chinnor with a 22-3 success at Caldy in the Championship on Saturday.
The Pirates led 10-0 at the break before a fine second performance ensured four points headed back to Cornwall.
Speaking at the end of the game, Cattle said: “I felt the game was one of two halves, playing with the wind on our backs in the first half and then playing directly into it in the second, which made it a tricky one.
“Despite holding advantage at half-time, there was little to smile about to be honest. We had been a little bit impatient in defence and our collision game wasn’t where it was against Chinnor, though I have to say that our reaction and performance in the second half was the best in such difficult conditions we have played this season, as our game plan worked, and our fitness came through.
“Looking back to last week’s victory it was a win to get the monkey off our back. We didn’t play particularly well but we showed a lot of heart, whereas today, especially in the second half, we again showed the heart but with detail as well, and it made a difference.
“We managed to negate the power they had in the scrum and with a decreased penalty count we were ultimately able to impose our game on them.”
Regarding inevitable worries as to whether the game would be played, Gavin said: “We had big concerns and looked at possible contingency plans.
“It’s obviously a great expense to travel as far up as the Wirral, and there’s also obviously the time and effort as well. Caldy were though exceptional with their communication, the pitch was in good nick, but it was just the potential danger of the wind.”