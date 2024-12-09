THE Cornish Pirates are one of 12 clubs in English rugby’s second tier who have demanded a vote of no confidence in the current leadership of the Rugby Football Union.
Championship clubs have called on RFU president Rob Udwin to convene a special general meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in the organisation's chairman Tom Ilube and chief executive Bill Sweeney.
In the letter to Udwin, the clubs state they "could no longer stand by and allow the current situation and the unaccountable decision-making that led to it, continue without challenge".
The move comes following an outcry over Sweeney’s £1.1-million pay for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprises an increased salary of £742,000 and bonus of £358,000.
Large swathes of the game are in uproar over the amount earned by Sweeney given the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9m for the same period, the highest it has recorded.
In addition, 42 staff were made redundant in September, the England men’s team won just five of their 12 matches in 2024 and grass roots participation is in decline.
Now, the Championship clubs have said they will be urging all other clubs and members of the union to support their call for an SGM and a vote of no confidence, so that the first steps to fundamental change could be taken.
The 12 clubs - made up of Ampthill, Bedford Blues, Caldy, Cambridge, Chinnor, Cornish Pirates, Coventry, Doncaster Knights, Ealing Trailfinders, Hartpury, London Scottish and Nottingham - will act individually when it comes to arguing for or voting on any no-confidence motions that might arise at an SGM, but acted collectively in their call to hold that meeting.
Former chairmen Martyn Thomas, Graeme Cattermole and Brian Baister have called for the duo to step down because of the “enormous and irreparable damage” done to the organisation.