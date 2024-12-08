EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, admitted his side lacked a ‘clinical edge’ as they headed home from South Africa without any reward against the Sharks in their opening Investec Champions Cup clash.
The hosts - who saw three players sent to the sin-bin in a dramatic final quarter - withstood a late barrage of pressure from the Chiefs to help seal a 39-21 success at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.
However, the Chiefs could - and probably should - have headed home with at least a losing bonus point, possibly two, given their efforts in the Durban sunshine.
Sadly, Baxter’s side failed to capitalise on the indiscipline of the Sharks, who earlier in the contest had shown their own bite in attack with a ruthless first half display that yielded four tries in the space of 15 minutes.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led the way, bagging two of their five tries in a man-of-the-match display. Also on the scoresheet were Phepsi Buthelezi, Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams with Jordan Hendrikse kicking the remainder of their points.
In reply, hooker Dan Frost (2) and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso countered with tries, all of which were converted by Josh Hodge, but despite their best efforts late on, they were unable to find that all-important fourth score.
“We talked at length about the importance of when you go away from home in this competition, you try and get something from the game,” said Baxter. "We just about created that opportunity with a period of the game to go. They had yellow cards, we were creating chances and had we got that fourth try for the bonus point, it could have led to more for us.
“Ultimately, they weathered the storm as much as we probably blew it a little bit. That's a bit of where we are as a team right now. We are having a frustrating season where we are getting very close, but then we find ways of managing to lose the game.
“It will come for us, I've no doubt. No one watching that game today won't say there wasn't any spirit and fight in that team. At the same time, I've just said to the lads, we are on a bit of a journey and our jobs, both as coaches and as players, is to accelerate that process as best we can and turn some of these close games into wins.”