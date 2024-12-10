POLICE fear a former England rugby international from Cornwall has died after he went missing in an area of Northumberland which was flooded during Storm Darragh.
Officers received a report on Sunday morning that Tom Voyce, who hails from Truro, had not returned home after an evening with friends.
It is believed the 43-year-old attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which was then pulled along with the current of the river.
His car has since been recovered, but Northumbria police have not found Mr Voyce, who it is thought has been swept away while attempting to escape.
Specialist officers from the Northumbria Police's Marine Section, the National Police Air Service, drones and dog handlers have all been deployed in the search.
Volunteers from the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue have also been assisting alongside Mr Voyce's family and friends.
Northumbria police Chief Supt, Helena Barron, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with Tom's loved ones at this time.
“Our searches continue but we are dealing with very challenging circumstances in trying to recover Tom.
“This is down to the conditions, including the river flow and the level being significantly heightened due to the exceptionally heavy rain we experienced over the weekend.”
During a distinguished playing career, Mr Voyce won nine caps for England during his career and spent six years at Wasps, from 2003 to 2009, where he helped them win European and domestic titles, moving there from Bath and then leaving to join Gloucester in 2009. He made a total of 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.
Those who have been carrying out the searches have been doing so in a co-ordinated manner and are either trained or know the local area and terrain well. Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene to conduct their own searches.
A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 2.10pm on Sunday by Northumbria police. “We attended with our swift water team and provided portable lighting units to assist the search,” they said.
“Our teams also secured the car to the bankside. NFRS has since been stood down by the police. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing person at this incredibly difficult time.”