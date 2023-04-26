SALTASH RFC have named their teams for tonight's RNEC Cup and Pedrick Cup finals.
The Ashes' first team will play Plymstock Albion Oaks Second XV for the RNEC Cup at Devonport's The Rectory at 7.30pm, preceded by their second team facing OPMs Seconds for the Pedrick Cup at The Rectory at 6pm.
Saltash 1st XV: Bill Dover, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Sam Snell, Jay Moriarty (capt), Danny Snook, Jack Pritchard, Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Ben Simmons, Lewis Woolaway, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Simon Nance, Matt Coker, Steve Hillman, Ryan Wilson.
Saltash 2nd XV: Ben Lawley, Jack Thorn, Devan Marshall, Ollie Crawford, Dale Partington, Nick Blake, Ross Martin, Colm Rich, Axel Nicks, Mike Grieve, Aidan Marshall (capt), Mike Capstack, Chris Carpenter, James Sutton, Matt Green. Replacements: Ewan McLean, Dale Thompson, Alfie Libby, Connor Jennison.
Travelling Reserves: Fin Bunt, Pete Reis, Max Dennison, Andy Forward.