SALTASH have named their team for their first match of 2024, with a trip to Camborne School of Mines in Counties Two Tribute Cornwall tomorrow (2.30pm), weather permitting.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Jason Carroll, Billy Dover, Tomy Hollyman, Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Wells (capt), Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Frank Cozens, James Sutton, Ethan Cox.
Saltash Seconds are at home to St Agnes in Counties Three Cornwall, with a 2.30pm kick-off at Moorlands Lane.
Saltash Seconds: Kieran Hurrell, Ryan Thomas, Ryan Wilson, Devan Marshall, Jay Hick, Ollie Crawford, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Axel Nicks, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Matt Coker, Steve Hillman, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Jack Lipscombe, Harley Adams, Mike Capstack, Josh Firman, Charlie Knight, Dale Partington.