Saltash have named their side for the annual match against St Boniface Old Boys on Boxing Day morning.
Saltash: 1. Axel Nicks. 2. Rob Walsh. 3. Ryan Simmons. 4. Lewis Woolaway. 5. Devon Bennett-Murray. 6. Chris Carpenter. 7. Phil Eatwell. 8. Jack Wickham. 9. Jack Pritchard. 10. Billy Dover. 11. Jay Moriarty (capt). 12. Kristian Davis. 13. Max Venables. 14. Andrew Walsh. 15. Ollie Crawford. 16. Mike Grieve. 17. Colm Rich. 18. Jack Thorn. 19. Aidan Marshall. 20. Josh Mortimore. 21. Simon Watson. 22. Adam McEvoy. 23. Devan Marshall. 24. Lewis Wells. 25. Ryan Wilson.
The kick-off at Moorlands Lane is at 11am.