TOMORROW marks the start of the league season in rugby union below Championship level, but already there has been a cry-off!
St Just are unable to raise a team for their Counties Two Cornwall trip to title favourites Saltash, so they pick up five points but are frustratingly left without a game, and the bar take a home match would bring.
Elsewhere in the division, Liskeard-Looe, under their new head coach Danny Hutchinson, face a tough-looking trip to St Austell Seconds, while Bodmin journey down to Veor.
Saltash Seconds are away to Wadebridge Seconds in a Counties Three Cornwall game, kicking off at 3pm at Molesworth Field
Saltash: 1. Ewan McLean, 2. Ryan Simmons, 3. Colm Rich, 4. Aidan Marshall (capt), 5. Matt Coker, 6. Charlie Knight, 7. Conor Jennison, 8. Fin Jones, 9. Ross Martin, 10. Peter Harrigan, 11. Jon Harding, 12. Devan Marshall, 13. Thomas Hollyman, 14. Jay Hick, 15. Dale Partington. Replacements: 16. Harley Adams, 17. Andy Forward, 18. Chris Gregory-Morris, 19. Ryan Thomas, 20. Kieran Hurrell, 21. Ryan Wilson.