NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Redruth 26 Barnstaple 27
REDRUTH slipped to defeat in dramatic circumstances as fellow top-four hopefuls Barnstaple left the Recreation Ground with five points.
The Reds led by nine points with two minutes remaining, but after lock Brendan Darley reduced the arrears, Arthur Marks’ try in the corner saw Barum stay third as the Cornishmen dropped to fifth.
Both sides lost players five minutes in as prop Luke Barnes (Redruth) and winger Ben Parsons both left the field to be replaced by Jess Tompsett and Conor Swan respectively.
However, it was Redruth who scored first seven minutes in as No.8 Sam Stevens dotted down after a driving maul nearly got to the Devonians’ line. Dean Wills added the first of three kicks for 7-0.
Barnstaple responded quickly and hooker Bertie Stretch scored from close range on 13 minutes.
It took until just after the half-hour for the next try as Redruth’s man-of-the-match scrum-half Sam Bray darted over from close-range as the hosts were rewarded for their territory dominance. Wills’ kick was charged down.
Barnstaple again bounced back and after Jamie Prisk was sin-binned a driving maul was finished off by Stretch on 36 minutes. But a brilliant turnover from Tompsett allowed centre Sam James to score just before half-time. Wills made it 19-12.
Up to the hour saw both sides have their moments without scoring, but full-back Henry Sellick’s try brought Barnstaple back to within two on 64 minutes.
However, after passing up a promising move, the Cornishmen did grab a fourth score following a superb 50:22 from full-back Wills.
The resulting line-out saw the ball end in the hands of winger Ethan Counter who did the rest. Wills’ boot made it 26-17, although the scuffle after the try saw a yellow apiece for Redruth’s Dan Rutter and Barum’s Jake Childs.
However, Barnstaple have enjoyed a superb start since promotion and won it as after Stevens’ sin-binning made it 13 against 14, Darley crashed over on 78 minutes which was later improved on by Marks.
REDRUTH: Wills, Clifford, Simmons, James, Counter, Morgan, Bray; Barnes, Hambly, Gendall; Prisk, Goldsmith; Pascoe (capt), Triggs, Stevens. Replacements: Tompsett, Ewels, Osborne, Wolstencroft, Rutter.
Tries: Stevens, Bray, James, Morgan; Convs: Wills (3): Pens: N/A.
