Saturday, November 8 - Football
National League: Truro City 0 Altrincham 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Swindon Supermarine 0 Mousehole 3, Winchester City 4 Falmouth Tn 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Brislington 7 St Austell 0, Newquay 4 Wellington 2, St Blazey 3 Bridgwater Utd 1, Torpoint Ath v Nailsea & Tickenham - Cancelled.
FA Vase, Second Round Proper: Cinderford Tn 1 Helston Ath 1 (5-4 pens).
SWPL, West Division: Callington Tn 5 Millbrook 0, Dobwalls 1 Truro City 3, Holsworthy 1 Penzance 3, Launceston 2 Camelford 3, St Day 0 Liskeard Ath 4, Sticker 0 Bude Tn 1, Wadebridge Tn 2 Elburton Villa 8.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 2 St Blazey 3, Polperro 5 Altarnun 4.
Premier Division West: Perranwell 4 St Ives Tn 0, Porthleven 0 Penryn Ath 1, Redruth Utd 0 St Agnes 2.
Division One East: Nanpean Rov 9 St Breward 0.
Division One West: Illogan RBL 0 Porthleven 5, Newlyn Non-Ath 2 Mawnan 2, Probus v Camborne SoM - Post, Threemilestone v Holman SC - Post.
Division Two East: Biscovey 6 Calstock 0, Roche 0 Bude Tn 2, Week St Mary 1 St Dennis 6.
Division Two West: Lanner 0 St Just 3, Mawnan 1 Lizard Argyle 4, Perranporth 2 St Ives Mariners 0, Perranwell 6 Falmouth DC 1, St Agnes 3 Pendeen Rov 2, St Buryan 6 Goonhavern Ath 3.
Division Three East: Delabole Utd 4 St Teath 1, Indian Queens 2 Looe Tn 3, Newquay 5 Boscastle 1, Padstow Utd 8 Launceston 1, St Merryn 1 Kilkhampton 2.
Division Three West: Chacewater 3 Mullion 4, Constantine 3 Troon 0, Holman SC 5 Carharrack 1, Mawgan 3 Perranporth 4, Penryn Ath 5 Probus 1, St Keverne 1 Stithians 6.
Division Four East: Landrake 7 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 5, Lifton 1 St Columb Major 7, Lostwithiel 2 Bodmin Dragons 5, St Blazey 2 St Minver 3, St Dennis 14 North Hill 0, St Neot 0 St Cleer 2.
Division Four West: Dropship 4 St Day 1, Falmouth Ath 1 Tremough 4, Goonhavern Ath 4 Newlyn Non-Ath 1, Helston OB 14 Speak Out Utd 0, Lizard Argyle 1 Madron 5, Wendron Utd 4 Ludgvan 4.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Second Round: Falmouth Utd 4 Troon 5, Hayle 9 St Austell 0, Kilkhampton v St Just - Post, Looe Tn 2 Sticker 3, Ludgvan 1 Boscastle 5, Pendeen Rov 3 Penzance 1, Pensilva 2 St Newlyn East 0, St Dominick 1 North Petherwin 2, St Stephen 2 Callington Tn 3 - AET, Wendron Utd 1 Millbrook 3 - AET, West Cornwall 1 Dropship 3.
Sunday, November 9 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Saltash Utd v Torquay Utd - Post.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: Bodmin 6 Saltash Borough 0, Newquay 7 Kilkhampton 2, Sticker 15 Redruth Utd 0.
Division One: Redruth Utd v Callington Tn, St Agnes v Ludgvan, Wadebridge Tn v FXSU - Post, Wendron Utd v Lanner - Post.
Division Two: Dropship v Falmouth - Post, Porthleven v Big Shots Saints - Post, St Buryan 3 Biscovey 3, Troon 3 Launceston 2.
Friday, November 7 - Rugby
Championship: Doncaster 21 Chinnor 23, London Scottish 7 Bedford Blues 26, Nottingham 28 Cornish Pirates 36.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton 17 Weston-super-Mare 35.
Saturday, November 8 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 0 Ealing Trailfinders 71, Caldy 15 Worcester 17, Cambridge 5 Richmond 54, Hartpury 36 Coventry 31.
National League Two West: Camborne 43 Hornets 18, Chester 46 Cinderford 37, Loughborough Students 31 Taunton Titans 24, Luctonians 22 Hinckley 26, Lymm 48 Exeter Uni 40, Redruth 26 Barnstaple 27, Syston 7 Old Redcliffians 30.
Regional One South West: Brixham 71 Marlborough 0, Chew Valley 21 Launceston 15, Devonport Services 21 Exmouth 10, Lydney 15 Topsham 15, Matson 17 Royal Wootton Bassett 54, St Austell 56 Sidmouth 0.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge Tn 57 Cullompton 31, Teignmouth 40 Wellington 12, Tiverton 53 Crediton 16, Winscombe 25 Wadebridge Camels 12.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge 21 Wiveliscombe 27, Newton Abbot 62 Redruth 26, Penryn 40 Torquay Ath 24, Saltash 29 Plymstock Oaks 40, St Ives 36 Paignton 19, Truro 32 Barnstaple 32.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 20 Camborne 36, Launceston 56 Bodmin 17, Liskeard-Looe 22 Falmouth 14, Newquay Hornets 48 St Austell 7, St Just 0 Perranporth 19, Wadebridge Camels 21 Helston 31.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM 10 St Agnes 36, Hayle 17 St Ives 41, Lankelly-Fowey 34 Saltash 25, Roseland 14 Illogan Park 29.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Newbury 34 Launceston 22.
Sunday, November 9 - Rugby
Women's NC 1 South West (West): Okehampton 36 Penryn 10.
Women's NC 2 South West (West): Cullompton 79 Helston 20, Devonport Services 19 Truro 12, Exeter Saracens 19 Bude 5.
