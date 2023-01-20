Weather permitting, Launceston have a glorious chance to make it four wins on the spin in Regional One South West when they make the trip to bottom side Drybrook.
The All Blacks won on their last trip to Gloucestershire on December 3, a 15-10 success at Old Centralians, and have started the new year with narrow home victories over Weston-super-Mare and Devonport Services to move up to seventh.
However, such is the closeness of the division, they are only six points ahead of second bottom Okehampton, although the Devon side have played a game more.
With just eight games remaining, every fixture takes on more importance, but the visitors will fancy themselves.
Joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren have made two changes from the Devonport victory last Saturday.
Lock Jake Crabb is working and is replaced by Leion Cole, while in the backs, Joe Stansfield is back at university and is replaced by fly-half Glenn Coles who is available after missing the last two weeks.
Coles slots in at ten with the versatile Tom Sandercock moving to inside-centre. James Slater comes on to the bench to offer a backs option.
Drybrook have just two wins to their name, but are more than competitive at home.
The visitors have a poor record at the Mannings, but won’t have a better chance to put that record straight.
LAUNCESTON at Drybrook: James Tucker, Archie Dinnis, Jack Statton, Tom Sandercock, Dan Pearce, Glenn Coles, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Mitch Hawken, Andy Knight, Tom Bottoms, Leion Cole, George Bone, Lloyd Duke (capt), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Levent Bulut, James Slater.
Counties One Western West
BUDE welcome second-placed Topsham hoping to cause a huge upset.
The Seasiders have won their last four matches to sit eighth in the table, a position few would have expected them to be in after taking what was effectively a promotion in the league restructure and a tough summer on the playing side.
However they have beaten Wiveliscombe, Falmouth, Paignton and Plymstock Albion Oaks to give them hope.
But with only two of their final eight games at home, a bonus point would be greatly received.
Team news wise, former Launceston Seconds centre Ben Tharme makes his first start in a new-look midfield with Ben Hancock who moves from his favoured position at six.
His spot is taken by Dec Smale who has been unavailable in recent weeks.
Props Fraser Martyn and Chris Allin will provide plenty of muscle off the bench.
BUDE v Topsham: Olly Denford, George Hodgson, Ben Tharme, Ben Hancock, Patrick Marks, Will Pharo, Olly Mounce; Jason Bolt, Rory Mead, Matt Williams, Chris Hill, Will Kingdon, Dec Smale, Finley Fry, Freddie Saxton (capt). Replacements: Fraser Martyn, Chris Allin, Jack Horwell.
Counties Two Cornwall
SALTASH have suffered plenty of frustration in recent weeks with the weather and concessions, but know they can ill-afford any slip-ups when they visit Redruth Seconds tomorrow.
The Ashes have eight games left and are 15 points adrift of St Ives, but crucially have two games in-hand, plus a potential title decider with the Hakes on February 11.
Redruth away provides a potential banana skin depending on what strength side the mid-table Reds have, before next week’s trip to Veor who are a point behind the Ashes, albeit having played twice more.
Elsewhere in the division, it’s derby day at Lux Park as Liskeard-Looe, who have conceded their last two league games against Saltash and St Ives, welcome Bodmin.
Bodmin beat Illogan Park at Callywith College last Saturday and are the sixth in the table.
Amongst those returning this week are twins Josh and Jamie Taylor, while Richard Brewer and Josh Hanmer come into the front row, as does Morgan Williams at flanker.
BODMIN at Liskeard-Looe: Charley Parker, Tom Day, Chris Brown, Josh Taylor, Matthew Hawken, David Brown, Jamie Taylor; Richard Brewer, Josh Hanmer, Jordan Edyvean, Calum Durant, Callum Rowe (capt), Morgan Williams, Ollie Brooks, Lee Taylor. Replacements: Mark Adams, James Chapman, Dom Cullip, Morgan Jope, Joe Kendall.
Counties Three Cornwall
LAUNCESTON Castles eventually went down 29-0 at leaders Perranporth last weekend, and face another side sitting pretty in second-place tomorrow, St Agnes.
The Saints are just three adrift of the Brewers while Launceston are fifth in the table with sevens wins and six defeats from their 13 outings.
However at home they have been strong, losing just twice in seven outings at Polson Bridge.
When the two sides met back on October 22, St Agnes ran out comfortable winners on the Cornish coast, and they have lost just twice all season.
Launceston are able to welcome back Martin Kneebone and Ben Greene to the starting 15 with brothers Ollie and Billy Martin dropping out.
Prop Nick Hocking is available again and starts on the bench.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v St Agnes: Mike Reddan, Mark Knight, Tom Shilling, Martin Kneebone, Ollie Tomkies, Richard Jasper, Corey Sillifant; Walter Tucker, Nathan Ferrett, Simon Burden, Ben Greene, Dom Theobald (capt), James Norris, Matt Davey, Jack Swain. Replacements: Bill Perry, Josh Elias, Josh Rowland, Nick Hocking.
BUDE Seconds picked up a morale-boosting victory over their Wadebridge Camels counterparts last weekend, and make the long trip down to Roseland hoping to close the gap on third from bottom, Lankelly-Fowey.
Bude are seven points behind with a game in-hand and welcome the East Cornwall side on February 25 at Bencoolen Meadow.
Bude name a similar side to the Wadebridge game although there is a recall at prop for veteran Martin George. The new-look half-back partnership of Jordan Hill and Steve Eaton, impressive last Saturday, is once again deployed, while Alfie Eaton makes his debut on the right-wing.
BUDE SECONDS at Roseland: Alfie Craddock, Alfie Eaton, Will Bromell, Troy Reddicliffe, Michael Jones, Steve Eaton, Jordan Hill; Martin George, Steve Bromwich, Aaron Tharme, Jacob Rundle, Bertie Seggons, Alex Robinson, Will Hockridge (capt), Nick Waterson. Replacements: Steve Gliddon, Darren Pilot, Chris Heard, Bryn Morgan, Mark Beckly, TBC.