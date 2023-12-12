CORNISH Pirates are holding a Q&A forum with supporters at the Mennaye Field on Thursday evening.
It follows the recent news from Kernow Sport Ltd that Truro City FC was under new ownership and, with ambitions for the Stadium for Cornwall unable to be realised, the Pirates will be remaining in Penzance.
The forum will take place in the Yeomans Hospitality Marquee, starting at 6.30pm.
A large turnout is anticipated to have ‘your say’ in a Q&A session with the coaches and members of the board.
There will also be a free hog roast on the night, provided by Roseworthy Farms.
Pirates' CEO Rebecca Thomas commented: “We appreciate the recent news was perhaps unexpected to some, and that there will be questions around what the future holds for Cornish Pirates, so hopefully this gives a chance for supporters and partners to hear from us and ask any questions in an open forum.”