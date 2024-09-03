By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates travel to Wales to face Carmarthen Quins this coming Saturday, September 7 (2.30pm) in their and final pre-season encounter.
Carmarthen are very much looking forward to welcoming the Pirates ahead of their 150th year, and entry will be reduced to £10 per person (under 16s free).
There is also a special pre-match package, whereby for £34 per head our supporters can enjoy free entry to the game, a two-course hot meal, and two drinks. They would have to be in the clubhouse for 1pm (latest), and if interested please contact Jeff Davies, email:[email protected]
Jeff remembers when Carmarthen Quins played against the Pirates in the “B&I Cup days” (2012/13), and said:“We really enjoyed our trip down to play you guys in the away leg (the Pirates won 44-32). Good rugby, a good set up, and great supporters, and from that short encounter the Cornish Pirates have been my kind of team!”
Apparently, our supporters must have also enjoyed their visit to Carmarthen Quins (we lost 17-12), as annually a group of about 10 visit their Carmarthen Park ground, sit in their stand, and cheer the Quins on.
So what can we expect from the friendly? Following a structural Welsh Rugby shake up (the biggest since 2003), Carmarthen Quins will this season compete in a 10-team Super Rygbi Cymru competition.
This means that the 10 licenced clubs will move out of the community game in Wales to become aligned with the professional tier as a way to bridge the gap for players moving between the academies and the regional clubs.
The Quins, who narrowly lost a pre-season friendly 26-14 at home to URC side Ospreys last Saturday, boast a proud British & Irish Lions history with the likes of Gareth Davies and Stephen Jones amongst those to have done so.